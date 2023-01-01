A Closer Look at World Issues…







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As I sit in my Kailyard I often wonder about the future.

An oft quoted fatalist phrase in Scotland – which I do not believe, by the way – is what is for ye will no go by ye. Meaning that fate will always deliver what you deserve, it comes in the form of someone usually commiserating after a failure of some sort – often an interview for employment.

It is a form of commiseration, and it suggests that if you deserve it, it shall happen it, but beware, for if you wish for it – you must not tempt fate.

Now, as the world has a war in Europe, an economic crisis and plenty of half-wits trying to escape the jail, news has filtered across the pond of a dynasty trying for a comeback. Robert F Kennedy Jr. has announced that he is to challenge Joe Biden for the White House.

Now in the UK we don’t really have dynasties like the Kennedys. The closest is possibly the Kinnocks where dad became labor leader, wife became a Member of the European Parliament and son is now an MP. But nobody sees the Kinnocks as a dynasty.

The Kennedys on the other hand…

To us, they represent a Catholic family headed by Joe who had a couple of really good sons and a disappointment. Of course, the reality is a lot more complex but the mainstream media over here like the simple things to be told and allow the off the wall TV companies to pile in with biopics that try and tell the true stories – or at least a version of the truth.

The Kennedys, to us, are Chappaquiddick and Marilyn Monroe, Jack Ruby, Sirwan Sirwan and grassy knolls, are book repositories, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Oliver Stone films. If there is ever a family most qualified to sort out the mess in which we live, then the genes of Bobby must be in the right ballpark?

Wrong.

We may not be seeing another Greek Tragedy unfold over with you, but if the sins of the father are not visited upon the son, then neither is the sense nor the sensibilities. Robert F Kennedy Jr is no saintly super hero to deliver us from evil, temptation or whatever the hell else we want to escape.

My excitement was soon replaced by disappointment.

It’s that thing with American politics where you think the guy who is a Democrat might be forward thinking but they turn out to be far more loppy than some in the GOP!

In his favor, Junior is an environmental lawyer – must be good for the planet?

And is an outspoken anti-vaccine campaigner. Instagram kicked him out for spreading false theories in 2021. His anti-vaccine views, however, predate COVID. He has, therefore, been at this for a long time. His own family, at least one of whom has described him as very dangerous on this subject must have watched in dismay as he published a book “The Real Anthony Fauci” where he uses the types of language associated with cranks. He even accused the former US infectious disease chief of “a historic coup d’état against Western democracy”. There are reports too that he has likened, in a speech in Washington last year some of the government’s activities to Nazi Germany.

My disappointment was beginning to be replaced by rage.

His book and his views have gathered plenty of support and he is now raking money in for causes which peddle the type of dangerous medical nonsense that see real lives being put at stake.

Ironically this all comes in the week that it has been announced that there may be breakthroughs in cancer vaccines thanks to the Modena COVID vaccine. Research which was sped up to deal with COVID has continued and seen an increased investment – running counter to the anti-vaccinators rubbish – that may see real long term benefits.

What I hope is that Junior does not think that his name shall guarantee that what he thinks is for him will not go by him – I hope it swerves him as quickly as possible.

A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…

(Kailyard n. a cabbage patch, often attached to a school of writing – the Kailyard School – a genre of overly sentimental and sweet Scottish literature from the late 19th century where sentimental and nostalgic tales are told in escapist tales of fantasy, but here we seek to reverse it by making the Kailyard Observations of effective invective comment from that looks not to return to the past but to launch us into a better future by the one Donald worth believing…

What's for ye will no go by ye… That what you deserve shall by fate come to you.

