Doctor Curmudgeon® Exploring My Ancestry

Renpet sprawled on the sofa, nestled into her favorite purple quilt and gently asleep.

She is my cousin on the feline side of the family and is supposedly retired from her years as a CIA officer.

Our feline nieces, two exuberant kittens, had just been picked up by their parents. The youngsters had spent the weekend with us. Although it had been delightful, we were all exhausted form keeping them safe, occupied and away from mischief. Renpet especially had the difficult task of riding herd on them.

We love the little ones, miss them when they are away, but, with great guilt, feel relief when they return to their own homes.

As I settled into an easy chair near her, I began to wonder about our feline ancestry. We knew so little about it.

Some Egyptian strain must run through our genetic makeup as it is thought that felines had been indigenous to ancient Egypt.

With some research I unearthed the belief that felines came to Egypt from Persia or maybe Nubia about 2000 BCE.

Felines were praised for their great hunting skill in removing rodents from Egyptian homes, and were adored and praised for their beautiful posture and sleekness. They were treasured for the great care the feline mother gave to her children.

In the society of ancient Egypt, cats were respected, pampered and considered to be divine.

The most eminent of these Feline goddesses was Bastet, who was honored as a protector of the household. Glancing at my cousin, Renpet, I wonder if she has some direct lineage to Bastet, with her vigilance over our family, and career choice.

Egyptians would wear special amulets of Bastet to be certain that they had her blessing and protection.

Egyptian royalty would frequently dress their cats in gold, and they shared and ate from the same plates as their cats.

Since cats were revered as the representatives of the gods themselves, there were heavy penalties for harming a feline.

It was criminal to export a cat to another country. Court records have been found which corroborate stories of armies deployed to rescue felines and bring them safely home to Egypt.

Renpet stirs in her sleep, smiling gently.

Could she be dreaming of an ancestor? Could it be the divine Bastet?

Smiling to myself, I think: no. Most likely, she is luxuriating in the quiet and peace of a home inhabited by adults.

