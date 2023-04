I served with many shipmates both male & female who had to hide the fact they were part of the LGBTQ community when the policy was you would get kicked out. Then it was “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”.

They were amazing human beings who loved their country.

I will always be an ally! pic.twitter.com/oSLfS4x35n

April 21, 2023