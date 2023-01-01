Russia Has Lost its Mind – Political News







By Janet Grace

A 70 year old visually impaired senior was fined close to 500 rubles for speaking her truth, her heart, sharing her opinion in a restaurant where whistle blowers and buttocks bound charlatans could not contain themselves, diving head on to the police station, to be the first to tattle on her and have her what? Beheaded?

Don’t be too shocked. This nonsense is trying its dda-da-da-da-da-damnedest to become the normal within our own beloved republic.

If there is one thing you can say about Americans, it’s that we love, adore our shores from sea to shining, albeit polluted, sea.

I mean, those that don’t need to hit the street with a one way ticket to where what they want is already being served, instead of trying to instill their views upon We, The People — I love saying those three words. They fill me with hope. So, yes. I’m standing in that hill.

Here is irony for you.

The woman was interrogated, the whole nine, made to sign papers that declared she’d showed victory to Ukraine. She was like, wait! What? No, I didn’t. She’ll appeal.

Hopefully she doesn’t need to visit any high floored buildings with hard cement straight underneath its windows any time soon.

Her breach consisted of her saying that the Ukrainian President was a handsome young man who was very funny. THAT is what Russia describes to be discrediting its military. What one thing has to do with another is beyond me. The guy was a very well known stand up comedian prior to his winning the presidential election. She was simply stating that Zelenskyy had a good sense of humor. She’s lucky her head is not hanging on a pike in the town square.

So, yes, Russia has lost its mind. They can keep their rhetoric over yonder and any such attempts to gaslight us as Putin does to his people, by our own political leaders, should be held up in full view of the world and those traitors should be voted out, kicked out and never allowed to run for office in on American soil ever again.

