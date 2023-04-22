Dame Edna Creator Barry Humphries Dies at 89 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Australian comedian Barry Humphries, whose alter ego is Dame Edna, passed away April 22, 2023, in Sydney, South Wales, Australia from complications from hip surgery. Humphries suffered a fall in February 2023. He was 89. Humphries created Dame Edna Everage in 1956, and since then Dame Edna has brought her dazzling and larger-than-life persona to both television and film. In addition to performing as Dame Edna, Humphries played a variety of characters and made numerous film and TV appearances such as ARENA (1975), HOWLING II (1987), COMIC RELIEF (1988), DAME EDNA’S HOLLYWOOD (1991-1993), DAME EDNA’S NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH (1992-), IMMORTAL BELOVED (1994), ALLY MCBEAL (1997-2002), NICHOLAS NICKLEBY (2002), THE DAME EDNA TREATMENT (2007-), THE HOBBIT: AN UNEXPECTED JOURNEY (2012), and ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS (2016). Since 1956, Dame Edna has, in her own way, helped pave the way for the future of drag.

Drag has been around since the nineteenth century. It originated as British theater slang. Since its inception, drag has been a part of our culture, and has only become more prominent as time went on. Unfortunately, drag has been a topic of controversy as of late, thanks to the naysayers who believe it is not a positive influence on today’s youth. It is those same naysayers who, at one point or another, have been entertained by drag, which they conveniently forgot about.

I’ll get to that in a minute. Like Dame Edna, one of the most recognizable and beloved drag queens is RuPaul, who now hosts the popular RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (2009-). The thing about drag that most people don’t realize is that it’s not just men wearing women’s clothing putting on shows. It promotes self-expression and inclusion. Drag has held a prominent place in the film industry for decades. There are some well-known actors who have performed in drag, such as Dustin Hoffman as Tootsie, Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire and Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo in TOO WONG FOO, THANKS FOR EVERYTHING! JULIE NEWMAR (1995). I’m certain those pesky naysayers that I mentioned are the ones who will argue that that type of drag is OK, because it’s acting. Yeah, sure.

It is people like Barry Humphries, as Dame Edna, who made people laugh and smile and encouraged us to be positive in a negative world. To Dame Edna, thanks for everything! Your many fans.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Barry Humphries’ family during their time of grief.

