Activist, Singer & Actor the Legendary Harry Belafonte Has Died at 96 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte passed away April 25, 2023, of congestive heart failure at his home in New York City. He was 96.

Belafonte started his career in music as a club singer in New York, and in 1949 he launched his recording career as a pop singer and signed a contract with RCA Victor in 1953 and recorded with the label until 1974. His first album, Calypso debuted in 1956, and went on to sell 1 million copies within a year. The album introduced American audiences to calypso music and Belafonte was dubbed the “King of Calypso”. One of the songs on the album is the now famous “Banana Boat Song (listed as “Day-O” on the Calypso LP) and reached No. 5 on the pop charts. Belafonte recorded 30 studio albums and released singles such as “Jamaica Farewell”, “Mary’s Boy Child”, “Island in the Sun”. While Belafonte was primarily known for calypso, he recorded in different genres, including blues, folk, gospel, show tunes and American standards.

As an actor, Belafonte appeared in numerous films. His first film role was in BRIGHT ROAD (1953), in which he costarred opposite Dorothy Dandridge. His additional film credits include ISLAND IN THE SUN (1957), BUCK AND THE PREACHER (1972), Uptown Saturday Night (1974)THE PLAYER (1992), WHITE MAN’S BURDEN (1995), SWING VOTE (1999), BOBBY (2006) and BLACKKKLANSMAN (2018).

As an activist, Belafonte was very passionate about his support of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s. He contributed to the 1961 Freedom Rides, supported voter registration drives and helped to organize the 1963 March on Washington. He was one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s confidants. His dedication to Civil Rights was a big part of his life and he made it his life’s work to make positive changes and make a difference in the world. Many would say he did just that!

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Harry Belafonte’s family during their time of grief.

