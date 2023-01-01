Fox News Fires Tucker Carlson







By Nikki Slusher

Hell must have frozen over or pigs are flying because yesterday Fox News officially fired it’s dark lord and unsavior Tucker Carlson. You know that Dominion settlement really hurt Rupert Murdoch’s wallet when he fired his top viewed nightly TV host. Carlson joins Dan Bongino, Jeannine Pirro, and Maria Bartiromo on the island of Fox’s misfits who’ve been fired from the network since the Dominion settlement. Apparently Carlson didn’t know on Friday when he said his final words, “I’ll be back Monday.”

I think I speak for most of us when I say it seemed like this day would never come. We’ve been having a lot of those moments lately. Alas, it has and now our TV’s can avoid the repugnant sound of Tucker’s snarky comments and maniacal laugh that haunted us for far too long.

If I was Laura Ingraham or Sean Hannity right now I’d be putting out my resumes to every opening available. At least this gives Tucker and his former Fox friends more time to focus on their fascism. Too-da-loo, Tucker!

