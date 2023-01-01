The Animal Crackers That Ate the GOP







By Janet Grace

On March 4th 2020, Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask to the House floor when he went to vote on a bill which would allocate specific funds for combating the coronavirus when it first came to our country.

He voted to back that bill all the while stating that he didn’t feel good about it. The point to this was the mockery with which he, a congressperson, addressed a new pandemic which eventually seized the nation killing; if I’m not mistaken, what amounted to being the most amount of people on the entire planet, by wearing a huge “over the top” military grade cosplay gas mask for the second time that day.

He’d tried his stunt earlier and given the fact that no one had the cojones to send him home and have him rethink his entire existence, he took that act on the road and onto the House Floor, breaking new ground for behavior that once placed the broadcast journalist, Muntadhar al-Zaidi, within history books for throwing his shoes at G.W. Bush a gazillion years ago. He ended up doing less than a year in jail for it.

That taught the New Monsters that you can get away with that behavior for very little payback and any mention of ones name be it attached to negative or positive retorts is better than zero mention.

Back to Matty, although he ended up being on the right side of the law with his vote, his actions were still seen as being inappropriate behavior for someone in his position.

These Killers of Class, Demons of Decorum, RACISTS, Frightened Folks with money and a megaphone are the bullies of yester-year.

There should be a law that stipulates that one cannot bring anything, any complaint to the House floor unless it is free from blame and has a proposed plan to correct the issue being brought to the floor.

Another law should be that under no circumstances is a member of Congress to hold a view of another person in either party that is demeaning, slanderous, causing harm to working conditions.

If there is an issue, the person with the issue needs to address it directly with the person and an arbitrator from a private practice that has no political ties to any outcome.

It is time for we the people, we otha folks, to start learning from the crazies and get out there with OUR Megaphones taking the truth to the people.

We’re Here, Some Queer, Some Dear, Some Different.

We’re brazen, cold, We’re babies, bold. rich, poor, American, All.

Before Matty, it was that Rand Paul Clown, Who defecates on America every time he opens his mouth to address, We, the People.

I’ve heard it said that when “We, the People” was written, those present at its creation, were only speaking about themselves, a.k.a., rich white men. We, ‘Otha Folks’, had nothing to do with any of that jazz. We’re lucky we weren’t tied to a tree and hung out to dry.

Is the GOP obsession with gun ownership a retaliation for the fact that “We Otha” folks didn’t catch on, or get the message that we really weren’t wanted or meant to be included?

When John Wilkes Boothe killed Abe at the theatre, was he THAT pissed off that Lincoln had interpreted The Constitution’s words to benefit everyone including “We Otha” folks? So, he killed him for it?

History says it is so.

There have been a whole host of clowns besides those mentioned who have been a bit on the ‘spicy’ side.

I remember the Reverend Al Sharpton being quite the Renegade back in the 70s, 80s. The whole Tawana Brawley thing? (Look it up) What a nightmare that was. Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Gloria Steinhem, even Joan Baez, spoke out of turn many times, but never ever within the halls of Congress, and they weren’t voted into congress by the people.

Madison Cawthorn, another disgraced duckling, is proof enough that when the GOP finally sees their own Wind Up Monsters as a detriment, they’ll toss them over a bridge without a parachute, as they did to Madison.

Every outright racist from Jim Crow to George McGovern, the newly minted TN3 v. GOP Ousters which did very little to hide their true agenda. They all need to be tossed out like the brown lettuce leaves on your overpriced green leaf.

Those that say out loud that they’re defunding the two dimes you’re saving for when you can no longer work for a living? They need to be voted out.

When these Brought and Paid For CONS declare that they’re promising to “sunset”, i.e., abolish, destroy YOUR RIGHTFUL PENSION PAID FOR BY YOUR OWN MONEY, believe them!

Vote for another person who’s not insane. You never know if the beginning of your retirement begins tomorrow.

Be protected. Be prepared.

The following clowns should be ousted just on morals alone. Beginning with Kevin, Speaker of the House, McCarthy, and moving down the line in alpha order, pun intended.

These people are trying so hard to break up and destroy everything that we Americans hold dear.

If you can see that, chime in with your solution.

IMHO, they’re obliterating the cells that make up this nation.

DeSantis is criminal, IMHO. That dude is a Hitler styled nut job. He’s the most frightening person with a megaphone; I think, in the world.

Fox News? Oh my gosh. Let’s, look at them at another time, on another page. Theirs will be a Netflix documentary, I’m sure.

Other people that I have deemed; after careful deliberation and study of what they’ve said and how they have behaved repeatedly, have no business speaking for we the people, as far as I’m concerned and I’m concerned for us all are the following:

Sarah Huckabee. She’s a troll. That chick, with the crazy wild brother and the crazy wild racist father? Those people’s views are insanity personified. They need their own country for that nonsense. Let them destroy each other.

Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s the most disgusting, vile creature. She and her twin sister, Lauren Boebert, are walking garbage. The third coo-coo, encroaching on becoming a triple trouble is Kari Lake.

The lying; the blatant disgustingness that comes from their lips pretty much emboldened the playing field for even worse con people to enter their crazy club.

Have you heard of George Santos and his different name aliases? Of course you have. He’s now the poster child for their Freak Show.

There’s no GOP. There’s nothing. I always voted for the best person regardless of their political leanings as long as they made sense and had goodness in their hearts for the people.

Clarence Thomas should not have been allowed to go anywhere near where he is right now. Same for Brett and Amy. Alito sold his soul to somebody. We may never know whom, but these dangerous people are wreaking havoc on our Republic. They have no business being anywhere near anything that has to do with we the people.

Don’t let their colors fool you.

They’re all green.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt