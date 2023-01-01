The Story Of… Paleis Het Loo in Apeldoorn, Netherlands







Paleis Het Loo was built from 1685 onwards by King William III and Mary Stuart. Many royals lived at the palace from 1686 until 1970. The palace became a museum from 1970 on with many renovations and restorations in between. In 2018 it closed its doors for a 5-year long renovation. On 22 April the palace will open its doors again to public. If you are in the area, come and visit a place where royals have lived, see the stunning garden and beautiful rooms.

KB: When was Paleis Het Loo founded? Tell me the history.

Built from 1685 onwards by William III and Mary Stuart. First phase of the exterior was finished in 1686. It was extended between 1691-1693, then pillaged in 1795, renovated between 1807-1808, extended between 1911-1914 and restored between 1977-1984. It was the hunting lodge and summer retreat of the Princes of Orange from 1685 -1795 and the summer palace of the King of Holland from 1807-1810. Between 1810 -1813 it was the imperial palace of Napoleon Bonaparte, after which it became the summer residence of the Kings and Queens of the Netherlands until 1970. Since 1984 the palace has been a museum.

KB: It was home to many Royals. Can you tell me who lived at the palace?

William III and Mary II Stuart (1686-1702)

Johan Willem Friso and Maria-Louise of Hesse-Cassel (1702-1734)

William IV and Anne of Hannover, Princess Royal (1734-1759)

William V and Wilhelmina of Prussia (1759-1795)

Louis Napoleon Bonaparte and Hortense de Beauharnais (1807-1810)

Napoleon Bonaparte and Maria-Louise of Austria (1810-1813)

William I and Wilhelmina (II) of Prussia (1813-1843)

William II and Anna Paulovna of Russia (1843-1849)

William III and Sophie of Wurttemberg/Emma of Waldeck-Pyrmont (1849-1890)

Wilhelmina and Henry of Mecklenburg-Schwerin (1890-1948/1962)

Juliana and Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld (1948 – 1970)

KB: For those who don’t know: What is The House of Orange Nassau?

The current royal family of the Netherlands. Originally a German noble family (counts of Nassau), who inherited the principality of Orange in France. William of Orange (1533-1584) was one of the founding fathers of the Dutch Republic. His descendants were commander-in-chief and so-called ‘stadholders’ of the Republic. In 1813 the Republic turned into the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Orange-Nassau family became a Royal family.

KB: When did the palace become a museum?

Officially in 1970, when Queen Juliana decided that the palace wouldn’t be used by the family anymore. The building and its gardens were extensively restored from 1977 to 1984, after which the museum formally opened its doors.

KB: Tell me about the architecture.

Example of Late Dutch Baroque architecture, built in brick, restrained use of ornaments. Typical example of William-and-Mary -style architecture (in the US known as ‘Queen Ann’), also used in domestic architecture in the North of America and Great Britain. Opulent 17th-century interiors, mostly designed by French designer Daniel Marot, who worked in the Louis XIV style. Renovated and transformed in the 19th and 20th centuries. Reconstructed to its 17th century state from 1977 to 1984.

KB: The garden is stunning. Who designed it?

The decorative features were originally designed by Daniel Marot, French designer. The reconstruction we see today is based on a design by Christiaan van Staden (beginning 18th century). The lay-out was supervised by Hans Willem Bentinck, a high-ranking courtier (ancestor of the current King of England).

KB: Did the palace appear in movies, series or documentaries?

Yes, but mainly in Dutch series and documentaries. Mostly on Dutch history.

KB: Tell me about Het Loo House. Who lives there?

Paleis Het loo is a national museum since 1984. The last inhabitants were Princess Margriet and her husband prof. Van Vollenhoven. Sister and brother-in-law of Princess Beatrix, former Queen of the Netherlands. Princess Margriet lived in a wing of the palace until 1975.

KB: You were closed for a few years due to a big renovation. Tell me all about it.

Paleis Het Loo will open its doors on 22 April. This completes a unique renovation within five years and an expansion of over 5,000 m2 located under the palace’s forecourt. This ambitious project has added space for permanent and temporary exhibitions and new visitor facilities. The renovated Paleis Het Loo exudes the grandeur befitting one of the Netherlands’ most renowned museums. Design: Designed by Dikkie Scipio of KAAN Architects, the extension is located directly under the palace’s forecourt, once the home of King Stadholder William III and his wife Mary II Stuart. The design for the contemporary extension was inspired by the palace’s floor plan and symmetry. The grand foyer connects the modern extension and the historic palace. The House of Orange: The presentation “The House of Orange” is about the history of the Dutch royal family and its role within the Netherlands and abroad.

With masterpieces, video images and animations, visitors can discover the story behind the color orange and of the royal family: from William of Orange to Amalia. The stories explore the origins of the royal family. Wandering past objects, from the 16th to the 21st century, visitors unravel the ‘great history’ of the Netherlands and the House of Orange. The presentation is also about the public side of the monarchy: about power, politics and image. The relationship with the people runs through it like a thread, because without the support of the people, the monarchy cannot exist. Temporary exhibition Masterpiece: The first temporary exhibition deals with the rebuilding process of the 5,000 m2 extension and renovation of the palace. For years, the forecourt was a meter-deep construction site. This was a grand project, with technical challenges and complex planning. Hundreds of people worked on this architectural masterpiece, in which every detail was prepared, documented and executed to perfection.

Pure craftsmanship. Visitors can discover what went into the renovation of Paleis Het Loo: a masterpiece. Orange blossom: The artwork Orange blossom Linda Nieuwstad depicts the renewal of Paleis Het Loo. Visitors can see, feel and even smell the sculpture. Nieuwstad was inspired by a painting from the collection of Het Loo Palace, ‘Vivat Rex’, painted by Elias van den Broeck. Scent: Together with fragrance developer Sebastian Fischenich, Paleis Het Loo has developed its own fragrance. Sound: International music agency MassiveMusic developed a composition that gives Palace Het Loo its own sound. The inspiration was English Baroque composer Henry Purcell, who also composed music for William and Mary in the 17th century.

KB: If I step inside the new renovated palace. What do I see? Walk me through it.

See the images in the link: HERE

KB: Why should people visit Paleis Het Loo?

A unique experience. Paleis Het Loo is a 17th century palace and modern museum, with the new extension as the link between past and present. Add to it a baroque garden where biodiversity is on top of the minds of the gardening team, you can only image it is worth a visit on so many levels.

