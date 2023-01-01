Disney Sues Ron DeSantis Over Political Retaliation







By Nikki Slusher

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has entered the find out stage when it comes to f-ing with the mouse. Disney has filed a lawsuit against the rumored 2024 Republican presidential candidate claiming he has used his political power to retaliate against the company for disagreeing with his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

The Disney suit cites that Governor DeSantis has *allegedly* used political retaliation against them for coming out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — one of the many outrageous legislative initiatives the state’s Republican supermajority legislature has passed this session.

Of course, like most authoritarian style leaders, DeSantis can’t seem to stop while he’s ahead. In response to Disney’s lawsuit, the oversight board full of MoRon’s loyalists has decided to file a countersuit against the mouse in state court. The board claims that Disney forced the old board to enact 11th hour deals to tie the hands of the new board, retaining the multibillion dollar corporation’s authority status in federal court.

We already know Meatball Ron’s antics were clearly targeting Disney solely for their stance against his “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Yet Disney took it a step further to prove so by including parts of DeSantis’s own book. Who would’ve thought that all his braggadocious rants would end up hurting him?

Notably, Disney is citing the Governor’s recently published memoir “The Courage To Be Free” as evidence that his motives were purely based on retaliating on their differences in beliefs. Besides the fact that throughout the memoir DeSantis is regularly flaunting the idea of political retaliation campaign that he thought of himself against Disney. I guess he and Trump have the same type of very big brains.

Disney’s lawsuit goes as far as citing pages from the book. One part where DeSantis pridefully reflects on his attack against the state’s largest employer states, “Nobody saw it coming, and Disney did not have enough time to put its army of high-powered lobbyists to work to try to derail the bill…Disney had clearly crossed a line in its support of indoctrinating very young schoolchildren in woke gender identity politics.”

Furthermore, after the company’s CEO called Governor DeSantis in March of 2022 raising concerns about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, DeSantis recounted in his book on thinking that “it was a mistake for Disney to get involved” and telling Disney’s then-CEO, ‘You shouldn’t get involved…it’s not going to work out well for you.”following on March 10th, Governor DeSantis’s campaign sent an email accusing “Woke Disney” of “echoing Democrat propaganda.”

The bill’s Republican House sponsor Rep. Randy Fine, a close DeSantis ally, also made statements confirming Disney was the sole target of the legislation. In a tweet, Rep. Fine said “Disney is a guest in Florida. Today we remind them. @GovDeSantis just

expanded the Special Session so I could file HB3C which eliminates Reedy Creek

Improvement District, a 50 yr-old special statute that makes Disney to [sic] exempt

from laws faced by regular Floridians.” That same day he told the Florida House State

Affairs Committee: “You kick the hornet’s nest, things come up. And I will say

this: You got me on one thing, this bill does target one company. It targets The

Walt Disney Company.”

These are just a few of the many examples Disney’s legal sharks cited in their complaint. Even with the board’s countersuit it’s likely their case will hold up in court. Disney is playing chess while DeSantis is playing tic-tac-toe. It’s not going to end well for the meatball.

