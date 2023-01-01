Twice Impeached One Term President Donald Trump Has Jury Find Him Liable For Defamation and Sexual Assault Of E. Jean Carroll







By Nikki Slusher

Former Cheeto-in-Chief Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $5 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for battery and defamation claims. A New York jury found Trump liable on Tuesday for the incident that happened in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, but they did not find him liable for the alleged rape.

Per NBC’s reporting when “asked on the verdict sheet if Carroll, 79, had proven “by a preponderance of the evidence” that “Mr. Trump raped Ms. Carroll,” the nine-person jury checked the box that said “no.” Asked if Carroll had proven “by a preponderance of the evidence” that “Mr. Trump sexually abused Ms. Carroll,” the jury checked the box that said “yes.” Both of Carroll’s allegations were imperative elements of her battery claim.

The six men and three women jury also concluded that Trump had defamed Carroll when calling her claims a “hoax” and “con job.” It only took the jury three hours of deliberation to return with the verdict. Carroll was awarded a little more than $2 million for the battery claim and almost $3 million for the defamation claim.

While Carroll didn’t speak to reporters outside the courthouse, she did release a statement on Tuesday. “I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth,” Carroll said. Separately, her lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a statement , “No one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States. We are so thrilled that the jury agreed.”

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social in all caps. “I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE — A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

One of Trump’s campaign spokespeople said in a statement, “Make no mistake, this entire bogus case is a political endeavor targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected President of the United States…This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win.”

This is the first time Trump has been held liable in civil court for his alleged sexual misconduct. I sure hope it isn’t the last time either. This is a win for sexual assault victims, and another reminder as to why Trump should never be near the Oval Office again.

