Rep. George Santos Indicted By DOJ







By Nikki Slusher

This has been one hell of a Tuesday in the American justice system. As Donald Trump was receiving a New York jury’s verdict awarding his accuser in a defamation suit, in New York’s eastern district federal court Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was being charged by federal prosecutors. Currently the indictment charges are unknown as they were filed under a sealed motion.

Santos is expected to appear in federal court as early as Wednesday (aka tomorrow). The charges are unknown, however, the FBI and Justice Department public integrity prosecutors have been investigating allegations that the congressman made false statements and campaign finance claims. Santos became nationally known after it was revealed that he lied about his entire personal, professional and educational backgrounds during his run for Congress. Literally from his name to his race to his religion to being on the Baruch College’s champion volleyball team —- all which turned out to be a giant facade.

Only a few months into his freshman tenure, the congressman has already been under investigation in multiple jurisdictions and with the House Ethics Committee. Democrats had called for him to not be sworn in, and have since continued pressuring Republicans to expel Santos. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who has been investigating where his balls have gone since they’re missing, said he will wait to see the charges before determining Santos’ fate. “I’ll look at the charges,” the California Republican told CNN.

The charges alone do not affect Santos’ status in Congress, therefore, he is able to remain an active member on his own accord. Formal rules for the US House of Representatives, according to a Congressional Research Service report, “an indicted Member may continue to participate in congressional proceedings and considerations.” However, “if a member is convicted of a crime that could result in a punishment of two or more years in prison, they are instructed under House rules not to participate in votes on the floor or in committee votes.”

This story is breaking and once more details are publicly available I will post an updated version.

