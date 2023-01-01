FBI Raids Trump Tower In Sunny Isles







By Nikki Slusher

This weekend is off to an interesting start to say the least. On Saturday agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a Russian owned condo unit in the trio of Trump Towers on Sunny Isles Beach in South Florida. The unit in question is owned by a shell company, MIC-USA LLC, co-controlled by two Russian businessmen, Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Agunda Konstantinovna Makeeva, per state corporation records.

Special agents from the bureau, assisted by local law enforcement, carried out the search in Trump Tower III unit 4102. According to the Miami Herald, a spokesperson with the FBI Miami field office said that it “was conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that location,” but did not disclose any further details regarding the investigation.

Patsulya and Makeeva could not be reached for comment, however, Rosa Pereira — the wife of Patsulya who is also listed on MIC-USA LLC’s corporate paperwork — told the Herald she was aware of the FBI’s raid. “I can’t talk about it,” Pereira told the Miami Herald. “The lawyer [for my husband] said not to talk to anyone. … I have no idea what it’s about.”

Sunny Isles Beach has become a haven for Russian expatriates, and has been dubbed “Little Moscow” by Floridians. According to Miami-Dade property records MIC-USA purchased the three-bedroom, three-bath condo a decade ago for $1.65 million. The Herald also found that in 2020, BAC Florida Bank, which had provided the financing for the condo’s purchase, sued Patsulya and Makeeva claiming they defaulted on their $975,000 mortgage. Ultimately the dispute was resolved later that year, but it’s unclear how from the court records. The Russian controlled MIC-USA continued to own the 41st-floor unit at Trump Tower III.

It’s still not evident what the FBI is expecting to find at the unit, but my guess is it’s something to do with Trump and his “telepathically declassified” documents. Anytime Trump and Russians are in the same sentence you know it isn’t going to end well. This story is breaking and once more details are available I will share an update.

