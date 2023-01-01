Q&A with Augie Meyers







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

His website says it best: Augie Meyers’ style and his Vox Continental has become one of music’s most distinctive keyboard sounds around. Augie can be heard with the Sir Douglas Quintet, Texas Tornados, Meyers’ solo efforts as well as on landmark albums by Bob Dylan (”Time Out of Mind” and “Love and Theft”) and John Hammond (“Wicked Grin”). Check out his work when you get a chance!

KB: Did you always want to be in music when you were a kid?

Since I was 10 years old.

KB: You founded the Sir Douglas Quintet in 1964: It sounds like a jazz band, but it was a rock band. How did you come up with the name?

Me and Doug Sahm founded the group. The name, Sir Douglas, was Doug Sahm. There were 5 in the band, so I came up with the quintet.

KB: Why did you specifically choose the Vox Continental to play on?

I own the first one in The States. I just liked the look of the Vox.

KB: She’s About a Mover was a huge hit and used in several movies: Echo Park, The Doors, Riding in Cars with Boys and the song Mendocino was used in High Fidelity. When you watch these movies and hear the songs: How do you feel?

Great!

KB: You collaborated with Bob Dylan on two of his albums: how was it working with him?

He is a great person. I met him in the 60s.

KB: You operated several of your own record labels: Which artists did you produce records for?

Just a bunch of local groups.

KB: If you were to make an album with 7 of your most favorite songs: What would you pick and why?

That’s a hard question. Probably the 7 I haven’t written yet?

KB: Is there any artist currently who you would love to collaborate with?

I have played and recorded with so many in the past. I really like Adam Lambert’s stuff.

KB: What are you up to now? Touring, recording, producing?

All: I’m touring, recording, producing and writing my life story now. Plus, some other stuff. I’m writing a joke book and songs, if I’m not on the road, at home with my wife Sara. She is my rock.

