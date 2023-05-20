Elizabeth Cooper Host of The Caffeinated Cooper Show Sits With “Bad” Brad Berkwitt For a 360 Conversation On Saturday May 20, 2023







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Elizabeth Cooper the host of the popular podcast The Caffeinated Cooper Show sits down with “Bad” Brad on Saturday May 20, 2023 for a 360 Conversation.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Subscribe to Elizabeth’s Show

Follow Elizabeth on Facebook

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter

#MovingHumanityForward

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt