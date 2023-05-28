Ron DeSantis Is On A Mission To Destroy Florida…







By Nikki Slusher

Humans are deuterostomes, which means our assholes form first as an embryo. Sadly, some people never grow past this stage. That’s the best way I can describe Ron DeSantis to you.

On Monday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill into law that blocks Florida’s public colleges and universities — including my alma mater — from spending any money on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and severely limits the ability to discuss race in many courses. I guess the book bans and attacks on K-12 teachers and school board members weren’t enough for the power hungry pudding fingers. Yet this isn’t even the worst piece of legislation that he has passed this year.

Besides his political retaliation and ongoing feud with the state’s largest employer, Disney, Gov. DeSantis has also signed into law this year: a six-week abortion ban which requires rape and incest victims to show proof in order to get an exception; the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law; sending state law enforcement officials to monitor drag shows and report to him their findings, while attacking the businesses whose venues host drag events; an immigration ban which penalizes anyone who basically breathes near an undocumented citizen and will ultimately cause an agriculture crisis in a few months; banning books if even just one parent gets upset; made it legal to track menstrual cycles of underage female school athletes; removed the resign-to-run requirement which now allows him to stay as governor while running for president; made information regarding his travel expenses, locations, and people he’s meeting with confidential as taxpayers can no longer access these records for oversight; and authorized the state’s ability to take children away from their parents if they allowed them to have gender-affirming healthcare — just to name a few.

You would think someone who is so busy touring the country giving speeches on how he’s fighting wokeness would have their schedule slammed, but DeSantis makes sure he has time to partake in extracurricular activities. He established his own state military force, retaliated against whistleblowers, ran a mock presidential tour without checking up on the severe flooding his constituents were suffering from, and gave billions of tax dollars to insurance companies just for them to cancel carrying policies for homeowners in the state afterwards.

Compared to the other 49 states Florida ranks in the top for unaffordable housing, one of the worst places to raise a family, a teacher shortage and poor public education while having some of the highest property taxes in the country, one of the highest pedestrian death rates, high insurance premiums and property taxes, and in the top three for number of mass shootings (thank God he passed that open carry law, right?).

From my standpoint, and I’m sure many other Floridians would agree, DeSantis has made it practically impossible to provide any sort of checks-and-balances over him. You know who else took full control over their citizens without any oversight? Every dictator that’s ever lived. Ron DeSantis is showing America what he will do if elected president. Tell me, does this sound like the kind of government you want to be in control of you?

I can’t believe I’m stealing a line from Trump’s playbook but he’s a total disaster. As a native Floridian who’s spent the majority of my life calling this place my home, I am in disbelief of how backwards this state has gone in just a few years. The once purple state has become deep red; an after effect of illegally implemented gerrymandering and other voter restrictions to prevent people from being able to vote. After the election in November 2022 only four out of 67 counties remained blue.

Our founders came here to flee persecution for their beliefs. They weren’t perfect, much of our country’s history isn’t exactly pretty, but it’s necessary to understand what happened to ensure we don’t repeat the same mistakes. When someone shows you their true colors, believe them. Ron DeSantis and his Republican followers are flamboyantly showing theirs to us all.

