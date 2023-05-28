The Story Of… Hotel Danieli, Venice







By Karen Beishuizen

The Hotel’s history is best told by Hotel Danieli, Venice as it is perfectly explained on their website: from the three inter-connecting palaces that date back to 14th, 19th, and 20th centuries, facing the Venetian lagoon and just steps from San Marco, the finely furnished 103 guestrooms and suites, the love story between Aristotele Onassis and Maria Callas, famous guests who stayed at the hotel and the many movies it appeared in. If you are in beautiful Venice and looking for a hotel, look no further. Stay at Hotel Danieli, Venice and become part of the old-world glamour and history.

The History:

Interlaced with the rich history of Venice, the splendour of Hotel Danieli is showcased across three inter-connecting palaces that date back to 14th, 19th, and 20th Centuries. The oldest of the three palaces – the Venetian Gothic style Palazzo Dandolo – is the former home of the noble Dandolo family. Enrico Dandolo was the first of four Dandolo family members to serve as Doge of Venice, who became most famous after conquering Constantinople in 1204 and returning to the city with gold, marble, and Byzantine artwork – much of which was displayed in Palazzo Dandolo. Second eldest is the 19th Century Baroque-style Palazzo Casa Nuova, which was formerly the city’s treasury, while most modern is the 20th Century Palazzo Danieli Excelsior (redesigned by Jacques Garcia in 2008). The prominent, central location and grandeur of Hotel Danieli, Venice led to popularity amongst notable guests from as early as Prince of Salerno in the 15th Century to Charles Dickens in the 19th Century. In 1822, the palace was first converted into a hotel by Giuseppe Dal Niel, who renamed the property after his chosen nickname “Danieli”. Electrical power and elevators were first added under new ownership in 1895, before the final structural alternations were completed in 1948 with the addition of Palazzo Danieli Excelsior.

The Hotel:

Facing the Venetian lagoon and just steps from San Marco, Hotel Danieli, Venice is a 5-star property with elegant and spacious accommodations, while the rooftop restaurant, Terrazza Danieli offers spectacular lagoon views. The historic hotel showcases majestic Venetian architecture that dates back as far as the 14th Century. Lavish decoration continues in the 103 rooms and suites, where antique furnishings are joined by the latest modern comforts such as air conditioning and satellite television, with fabulous views over the lagoon, the island of San Giorgio Maggiore and the Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute. Restaurant Terrazza Danieli, under the helm of Executive Chef Alberto Fol, serves a seasonal menu with fresh and local ingredients to be enjoyed from a stunning rooftop location. Bar Terrazza Danieli and Bar Dandolo offer the perfect way to end a lovely evening.

The Rooms:

Our finely furnished 103 guestrooms and suites provide every comfort from which to enjoy a luxurious stay in Venice. Guests are welcomed to sumptuous, elegant surroundings, some of which feature antique furnishings, precious fabrics, and luxurious marble bathrooms, and many of which look out onto the Venice lagoon. Entirely non-smoking, refurbished in 2008 by design architect Jacques Garcia, guestrooms in Palazzo Danieli Excelsior recall the gothic grandeur of times gone by. Enjoy views of the lagoon from Luxury lagoon view rooms, Terrace lagoon view rooms and suites or the neighboring buildings from our luxury double rooms. Guestrooms in the Palazzo Dandolo offer unique Venetian experiences, and many have a story to tell. Admire remarkable water views from our Deluxe lagoon view doubles; majestic salons and lagoon views feature in our Signature and Royal Suites. Following a 2-million-euro renovation lasting 5 months, four magnificent suites in the historic Palazzo Dandolo reopened in April 2012 meticulously restored to designs by French interior architect Pierre -Yves Rochon. From the legendary Doge Dandolo Royal Suite to the three extraordinary Signature Suites, the four exquisite suites magnificently unite elegance, warmth, and the most extraordinary details of Venetian heritage with a refined, comfortable atmosphere, and unmatchable views of the Venice lagoon.

Love Story:

Aristotele Onassis (1906 – 1975) and Maria Callas (1923 – 1977): They meet for the first time at the Hotel Danieli during a ball offered by Wally Toscanini. Aristotele Onassis asked to meet Maria Callas, the great soprano in person. Mrs Elsa Maxwell, a well-known American journalist, therefore arranged for Mrs Callas and her husband to be there. It was 3 September 1957. They were both married: Maria’s husband was Giovanni Battista Meneghini, Artistotele’s wife Athina Livanos. Onassis was deeply struck by Mrs Callas and after being refused several times he finally managed to have Mr and Mrs Meneghini on board his yacht, the “Cristina” for a 20-day cruise in July 1959. It is during this cruise that Maria falls madly in love with Aristotele, and their passionate love story will last for almost 10 years.

The Golden Book of Notable Guests:

Charles Dickens (1844/1853), Richard Wagner (1858/1861/1880), Claude Debussy (1880), Émile Zola (1894), Truman Capote (1950), Queen Silvia of Sweden, Giorgio Armani, Greta Garbo, Fred Astaire, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Leonard Bernstein, Robert Mitchum, François Mitterrand, Roger Moore, Sigourney Weaver, Silvester Stallone, Anthony Quinn, Diana Ross, Kurt Russell, Martin Scorsese, Shimon Peres, David Bowie, Raymond Burr, Federico Fellini, Henry Fonda, Harrison Ford, Gerald Ford, Phil Collins, Sean Connery, Bill Cosby, Elvis Costello, Alain Delon, Catherine Deneuve, Leonardo di Caprio, Liam Gallagher, Paul Newman, Eva Mendes, Wesley Snipes, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Hopkins, Steven Spielberg, Nicolas Cage, Adriano Celentano, Rudolf Nureyev, Yoko Ono, Richard Gere, Mel Gibson, Charlton Heston, Julio Iglesias, Elton John, Ben Kingsley, Henry Kissinger, Burt Lancaster, Gina Lollobrigida, Sophia Loren, Nelson Mandela, Paul McCartney, Liza Minnelli, Bruce Willis, Timothy Dalton, Bryan Adams, Pierce Brosnan, George Michael.

Appearing in Movies:

Le Guignolo (1980)

Trouble in Paradise (1932)

Anna Karenina (1935)

Mambo (1954)

From Russia with Love (1963)

A Brief Vacation (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Il Tango Della Gelosia (1981)

Love at First Sight (1985)

Only You – Love at First Sight (1994)

Viaggi Di Nozze (1995)

Children of the Century (1999)

The Tourist (2010)

A reason to visit Hotel Danieli, Venice:

It is in beautiful Venice overlooking the lagoon and only steps away from San Marco Square. Step back in time and see old-world glamour in the 21st Century.

