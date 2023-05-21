“Thor” Actor Ray Stevenson Dies at 58- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in THOR (2011) and HBO’s ROME (2005-2007), passed away May 21, 2023, in Lacco Ameno, Italy, just 4 days before his birthday. The cause of Stevenson’s death was not given. He was 58.

Stevenson’s career began in 1993, making appearances in several TV series, and eventually moving into feature films. His filmography includes THE DWELLING PLACE (1994-), THE TIDE OF LIFE (1996), BAND OF GOLD (1995-1997), PEAK PRACTICE (1993-2000), THE THEORY OF FLIGHT (1998), CITY CENTRAL (1998-2000), MURPHY’S LAW (2003-2007), KING ARTHUR (2004), PUNISHER: WAR ZONE (2008), THE BOOK OF ELI (2010), THE OTHER GUYS (2010), KILL THE IRISHMAN (2011), THE THREE MUSKETEERS (2011), DEXTER (2006-2013), G.I. JOE: RETALIATION (2013), THOR: THE DARK WORLD (2013), DIVERGENT (2014), THE DIVERGENT SERIES: INSURGENT (2015), BLACK SAILS (2014-2017), THOR: RAGNAROK (2017), STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS (2008-2020), and VIKINGS (2013-2020).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ray Stevenson’s family during their time of grief.

