College Student Adam Mockler Whose Interview Video That Went Viral From the Canceled Trump Des Moines, Iowa MAGA Rally Sits With “Bad” Brad Berkwitt For an Exclusive 360 Conversation Tomorrow Night Wednesday May 24, 2023

The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Recent guest Mike Sington who sat with “Bad” Brad for an amazing 360 conversation retweeted a video of college student Adam Mockler interviewing MAGA Cult members at Donald Trump’s Des Moines, Iowa Rally that was eventually canceled. From Mike’s retweet, other major social media influencers retweeted the video that went viral. It currently has over one million views on Twitter.

“Bad” Brad saw it and was so impressed, he immediately reached out to Adam.

That phone call secured an exclusive 360 Conversation with Adam set for tomorrow night Wednesday May 24, 2023.

You will not want to miss this show…

Watch Adam’s video that went viral HERE.

#MovingHumanityForward