Ron DeSantis Announcing Presidential Run On Wednesday

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis [R] is planning on announcing his run for the Republican 2024 presidential nominee on Wednesday afternoon. The governor has scheduled a press conference at the Four Seasons Resort in Miami, FL, at 4 p.m. where he will be accompanied by his sugar daddy/Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Let’s hope whoever made the reservation for DeSantis isn’t the same guy who made Rudy Giuliani’s.

Laura Loomer, a failed GOP congressional candidate, expressed her dismay to the news on Twitter. Loomer tweeted that MAGAts should come out with their Trump signs, flags, and red hats to the venue to show their support of the former president over DeSantis. Others have gone on to label DeSantis and Musk as the new Diamond and Silk.

Don’t worry about Musk being a potential vice presidential pick either. Since he was born in South Africa that means Musk is disqualified from running for the position. The VP must be a natural born U.S. citizen, so it’s more likely that DeSantis is looking at former Trump Press Secretary and current Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders [R] as a potential running mate. Regardless, this is the division we’ve been waiting for in the Republican Party and I’m loving this for them.

When I tell you all that I am super excited to be a political consultant in Florida at the same time that DeSantis and Trump are running for president, I truly mean it. This is my Super Bowl, my Daytona 500, my Hunger Games. Get the popcorn and refreshments ready because this is about to get really entertaining.

