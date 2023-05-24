Rock and Soul Legend Tina Turner Dies at 83- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

The music industry and the world are mourning the loss of an icon. Legendary singer Tina Turner passed away May 24, 2023, after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland. She was 83.

Turner, who was referred to as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, got her start with Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm in 1957. During that time, she was performing under the name Little Ann. In 1960, she debuted as Tina Turner with the hit duet single “A Fool in Love”. Tina and Ike became one of the most formidable live acts in history. They released hits such as “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine”, “River Deep-Mountain High”, and “Proud Mary”. Tina and Ike disbanded in 1976. In the 1980s, Turner launched one of the greatest comebacks in history, with the release of her 1984 multi-platinum album Private Dancer, which contained the mega-hit song “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, which went on to win a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. With 12 Grammy Awards and having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. Some of her other popular songs include “The Best”, “We Don’t Need Another Hero”, “Let’s Stay Together”, and “Goldeneye”.

As an actor, Turner made appearances in films such as TOMMY (1975), SGT. PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND (1978), MAD MAX BEYOND THUNDERDOME (1985), LAST ACTION HERO (1993), and appeared as herself in the biopic WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (1993). In 2021 she released the documentary TINA, which followed her life and career and marked her final appearance before her death.

Tina Turner gave so much to the world through her music and through her story, which was one of strength, bravery, inspiration and success. She was SIMPLY THE BEST!!

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tina Turner’s family during their time of grief.

