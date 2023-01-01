Doctor Curmudgeon® Maybe Next Year Or Not…







By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist

It is with humility that I confess to being aware of my well-honed skill in chocolate tasting, comparing and critiquing.

I have spent many hours in the analysis of chocolate and I am frequently cited by those close to me as THE chocolate expert.

Recently a friend commented that I could be nominated for a Nobel Prize for my knowledge, dedication and understanding of the benefits of chocolate.

Since no person can nominate himself or herself, I am eliminated from nomination.

The processing of Nobel Prize nominations for the coming year begins in September and the award winners are announced in October.

This prestigious prize was first awarded in 1901. In a way, the Nobel Prizes had their origin at the Swedish-Norwegian club in Paris. It was there on November 27, 1895 that Alfred Nobel signed his will.

In this document he bequeathed a substantial part of his fortune to be established in a specific fund. This fund was used to award annual prizes “…to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind.”

The original five categories were Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and Physiology or Medicine.

But who was this benevolent and thoughtful man?

Alfred Bernhard Nobel was born October 21, 1833 in Stockholm. He wore many hats. He was a chemist, inventor, engineer and a businessman. He was even fluent in six languages and wrote poetry.

This man who became a philanthropist desiring to acknowledge those individuals who had “conferred the greatest benefit to humankind,” had become synonymous with his invention of dynamite. It was in 1867 that he received a patient for it.

His work led him to discover that if he combined the powerful, volatile nitroglycerin with diatomaceous earth (an inert and absorbent substance), it became safer and easier to handle.

Although Nobel did not give his reasons for his creation of this prize, it has been thought that he was deeply saddened by the destructive use of dynamite in wars. He intended dynamite to be used for peaceful purposes; such as construction, mining and transport networks.

Albert Einstein was the 1921 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics. He gave a speech in 1945 after atomic bombs were detonated over Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Einstein commented about Nobel, “He invented an explosive that was stronger than any known before–an exceedingly efficient means of destruction. In order to calm his conscience, he created his Nobel Prizes.”

We don’t know if this was the inspiration for Alfred Bernhard Nobel. It does seem likely that he sought to improve his legacy and reputation.

Whatever inspired him, the Nobel prizes continue to insure the recognition of those whose works “benefit humankind.”

