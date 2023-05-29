Stop Killing Us!







By Janet Grace

Every single day, EVERY SINGLE DAGGONED DAY there are shootings and killings in America.

There are probably as many killings; if not more, than there are between (name any damned place where there’s fighting in the world) this country vs that one.

Folks needing mental care kill because they’re insane.

Folks needing a kick in the teeth are killing folks because they really do need that kick in the teeth … in gen pop.

Folks are killing children because they’re just plain ol’ evil.

Of all, the worst offenders are law enforcement folks thinking they’re in the wild, wild west, shooting first and asking questions of the dead, after the fact.

As they say in my current neck of the woods: “Y’all need to stop!”

Last Saturday, an irate “Baby Daddy”, hit up his ex’es house at 4 a.m. The Mom, knowing it was going to be a long night, gave her eleven year old son her phone with instructions to call 911, the grandmother, and to make sure he informed 911 that NO ONE WAS ARMED WITH A GUN.

The child did as he was asked.

Enter Officer Asinine, who knocked, then tried to kick the entire door down. It was opened for him.

The Mom opened the door and informed the officer that no one was armed before he even entered her home.

So, this nitwit, yells out that whomever is in the house needed to come out with their hands up.

The eleven year old; obviously unarmed, stepped out from around the corner with both his hands up and was shot so fast, he looked up at his mommy, and asked why he’d been shot. He hadn’t done anything, before bursting into tears, with a big hole in his chest; while dying, right in front of his mom.

His mom pressed on that hole in his chest. Officer Asinine attempted to get the mother to move out of the way so he could assist. That didn’t happen.

He’s so lucky to be alive because I swear on a stack of deep-fried pickles, had that been my child, they would’ve had to take me as well. I would’ve ended that LEO, right then and there, no doubt about it.

Both the officer and the child survived. The child was released from the hospital on Wednesday. He had sustained a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs. Thank goodness, he survived.

You know the family is suing. You know they are going to win, if Justice is blind, that is.

You do know that it is the taxpayers who end up paying for all of the law suits won against criminal law enforcement officers, right? What an insult! It’s bad enough that we are their targets. We have to pay for their bad behavior as well?

There has to be a new law stipulating that We, The People, should NOT be made to pay for LEO crimes. They can pay for that themselves.

Also, any officer found guilty of shooting a citizen unnecessarily should be immediately terminated and never EVER allowed to work in law enforcement or with the public for that matter.

Right now, as I type, there are LEO’S with rap sheets of crimes longer than those they judge, who; after being dismissed from their jobs, move on to another county and jump back into law enforcement just to continue their rampage against us. Meanwhile, they’re the bad guys.

These killings have to stop.

Americans need to chill, big time. Whatever it is that has us hating so much that the only solution is to end another’s life, that poison needs a solution. I only know that LOVE is the highest vibration and is capable of healing all wounds.

Either we’re going to begin sending the same love we have for our own best loved people to those hurting so much or we’re going to have to begin building more cemeteries, because if we cannot keep our triggers in check, we’re going to end the world. Then, what? I’ll leave that to you to ponder.

