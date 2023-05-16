The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Brings the Viewers a Panel with Tennessee Democratic REP. Gloria Johnson & Pediatric Psychologist Doctor Natasha Poulopoulos on LGBTQ+ Gender Identity, Sexual Orientation, Gender Affirming Care and Legislation Harming LGBTQ+ Kids on Monday May 29, 2023







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show has been an ally of the LGBTQ community since its launch in 2015. “Bad” Brad personally has been an ally for decades stemming from his late father, Alvin Berkwitt, an activist who fought as an ally on behalf the gay community in 1970’s against Anita Bryant and her movement to take away Gay Rights. Alvin and others defeated her soundly sending her to the dustbin of history!

Fast forward to 2023… The LGBTQ+ community is once again, under attack from the Republican Party and the MAGA Cult on the Far Right.

On Monday May 29, 2023, Tennessee Democratic Representative Gloria Johnson and Doctor Natasha Poulopoulos will sit on a panel hosted by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt discussing topics on:

– What LGBTQ+ young people are experiencing, particularly kids.

– Why do LGBTQ+ people experience worse health outcomes?

– Explaining the concepts of gender identity and sexual orientation, including gender affirming care.

-Legislation being passed that is harming the LGBTQ+ community, Gender affirming care and harming LGBTQ Kids.

You will not want to miss this show…

