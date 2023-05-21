Actor and Singer Ed Ames Dies at 95 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Ed Ames, known for his portrayal of Cherokee sidekick Mingo on the 1960s TV series DANIEL BOONE (1964-1970), passed away May 21, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 95.

A native of Massachusetts, Ames and his brothers won singing competitions in the Boston area and formed the quartet The Ames Brothers. They had their first major hit in the 1950s with the double-sided “Rag Mop” and “Sentimental Me”. The brothers continued to have success throughout the 1950s with hits such as “It Only Hurts for a Little While”, “You, You, You” and “The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane”. The Ames Brothers disbanded in the 1960s and Ames pursued an acting career.

Ames did some stage work and performed in the Off-Broadway productions of “The Crucible” and “The Fantasticks” as well as on Broadway in “Carnival”.

For his role as Mingo on DANIEL BOONE, Ames appeared in 72 episodes of the series from 1964-1968. His additional filmography includes STATE TROOPER (1956-1959), THE RIFLEMAN (1958-1963), MCCLOUD (1970-1977), GREATEST HEROES OF THE BIBLE (1978-1979), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT (1986-1996), JAKE AND THE FATMAN (1987-1992) and THE MARSHAL (1995).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ed Ames’s family during their time of grief.

