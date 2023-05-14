“Carrie” Actress Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress Samantha Weinstein, known for her role as Heather in the 2013 film CARRIE (2013), passed away May 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Weinstein had been battling cancer since 2021. She was 28.

Weinstein has been acting since the age of six. She made several on-screen appearances in TV and film productions, and she was also a voice actress for numerous animated TV series.

Her filmography includes THE WINNING SEASON (2004), WILD CARD (2003-2005), GERALD MCBOING BOING (2005-), BIG GIRL (2005), SWARMED (2005), THE STONE ANGEL (2007), THE ROCKER (2008), REIGN (2015), KINGDOM FORCE (2019), MITTENS & PANTS (2022), and DINO RANCH (2021).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Samantha Weinstein’s family during their time of grief.

