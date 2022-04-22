Career Navy Veteran and Activist “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Calls Out Disgraced General Michael Flynn
.@GenFlynn Michael because you don’t deserve the respect of men like General Peter Pace who I worked under his leadership on the JCS and unlike you, was a patriot…
You know exactly what you’re doing with this lying & grifting is the most treasonous thing to our country!
— Official Account of (Activist) “Bad” Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) May 27, 2023
