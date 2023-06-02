Skybridge Capitol Founder & Host of the Open Book Podcast Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci Returns to The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt on Friday June 2, 2023







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

What do you get when you put one full blooded Italian New Yorker on a show with a 48% Italian New Yorker? Two pasians who have a lot of respect for each other even if they don’t always see eye to eye… Fuggedaboutit

This Friday, June 2, 2023 Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci returns to The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show to discuss hot topics of the day and much more…

You will not want to miss this show…

