Rock and Roll Singer Lita Ford Will Tour With Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) – Breaking Military News







Veteran rock and roll artist Lita Ford will be performing with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) this summer. She will be performing two shows as part of AFE’s annual Heat Wave campaign, which features musicians, athletes, and other talented performers. Her shows run from July 1 to July 4 of this year.

Lita Ford’s career began in 1975 as a founding member and guitarist of the groundbreaking all female group The Runaways. The group’s punk edge and hard rock nature spawned hits like “Cherry Bomb” and “Queens of Noise.” Lita and The Runaways proved their timelessness in 2014 when “Cherry Bomb” was featured in the critically acclaimed Marvel / Disney Studios hit movie “Guardians of The Galaxy” and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

In 1983, Ford launched a solo career with her debut album “Out for Blood,” establishing her as the premier female performer in rock and heavy metal. In 1984, Ford quickly followed that release with “Dancin’ on the Edge,” which earned her a Grammy nomination in the Best Female Rock Vocal Performance category. The album produced the world charting single, “Fire in My Heart” and the U.S. Billboard top 50 hit, “Gotta Let Go.” Radio airplay of the song, along with the video being in MTV’s top rotation, began to make Ford a household name.

The “Lita” album solidified Ford as one of the most influential female performers in the music industry and earned her the title of “Queen of Metal.” Ford released three more studio albums following “Lita”: “Stiletto,” “Dangerous Curves,” and “Black.” These albums produced the radio and video hits “Hungry,” “Playin’ with Fire,” and “Shot of Poison,” which garnered another Grammy nomination.

The Lita Ford tour is presented by AFE. Since 1951, AFE has been providing the best performances for U.S. troops and their families stationed overseas, and they are committed to boosting the morale and well-being of service members through world-class live events and performances.

