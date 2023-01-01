Donald Trump Indicted By DOJ In Classified Documents Case







By Nikki Slusher

Taking a momentous step in our nation’s history, the Justice Department has indicted former President Donald Trump in relation to the classified documents probe. Per several outlets, the seven counts include conspiracy to obstruct, willful retention of documents and false statements.Trump has stated that he will be surrendering himself to authorities on Tuesday.

The indictment was filed in Federal District Court in Miami. This move by the Justice Department is historic as it’s the first time a former U.S. president has faced federal charges. Trump is already facing state charges in New York related to his business dealings and tax returns. He’s also facing a possible (and likely) indictment in Georgia for trying to influence state officials into changing the electoral vote from President Joe Biden to him.

Currently, Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination; something that I don’t see changing anytime soon. The news will give his GOP challengers more ammunition against the former president, but the majority have stuck to praising his efforts while in office and avoiding criticism of his scandal plagued administration. If any of them want to be seen as serious contenders for the Oval Office then it may be time to go on the record against the guy who violated the Espionage Act and risked national security.

I don’t know about you all but I’m exhausted from living through major historical events. This will really shake things up for the Republican Party though, and I’m loving this for them.

