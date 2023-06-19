Trump’s Lawyers Quit After Indictment In Classified Documents Probe









By Nikki Slusher

This week has not been favorable for Donald Trump. After being indicted by the Justice Department on Thursday regarding the Mar-a-Lago classified documents inquiry, Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday that his legal team would no longer be representing him as he faces the federal indictment in Florida. This is just one of the many legal issues impending the Florida retiree.

In his post, the former president stated he is now going to be represented by attorney Todd Blanche and a law firm that’s “to be named later,” according to WFTV’s reporting on the story. “I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before,” Trump said in his post. “We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days.”

The Washington Post obtained a joint statement from Trump’s former lawyers, Trusty and Rowley, which stated that the pair had “tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump, and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation.” Rowley and Trusty’s resignations happened at “a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion.”

Trump also stated that he is scheduled to appear in the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. While official authorities have yet to release a statement on the pending arraignment, Trump has gone on to say that this is related to “the Boxes Hoax.” He continues to insist that he has done nothing wrong when he’s literally done everything erroneously.

A quick refresher on the case — federal authorities removed more than 100 classified documents from Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm, Florida, last year. The former guy had claimed he turned over all documents, which ended up not being true for obvious reasons. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to act as the special counsel in overseeing the investigation.

I can guarantee you that if Jack Smith has convinced a federal grand jury in Florida — which voted for Trump both in 2016 and 2020 — then the evidence they have against him must be pretty concrete. The Justice Department has a 99.96 percent success rate in cases involving violating the Espionage Act. Donal Trump has no one to blame but himself as he is the one who changed the law in 2018 raising the penalty of taking classified documents in hopes of getting Hillary Clinton arrested. Look who’s laughing now Donald.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt