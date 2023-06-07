WWE Legend The Iron Sheik Dies at 81- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Hossein Khosrow, better known as WWE’s The Iron Sheik passed away June 7, 2023, in Fayetteville, Georgia. A cause of death was not disclosed. He was 81.

In the early 1970s, Khosrow worked as a trainer for AWA (American Wrestling Association), training another notable pro wrestler, Ricky Steamboat, among others. He first wrestled in preliminary matches as himself before a promoter suggested he adopt a gimmick similar to that of a notorious sheik, He obliged and adopted what came to be his signature look.

In the late 1970s he caught the attention of the WWF (World Wrestling Federation) where he made his debut in 1979 and won the first-ever Battle Royal at Madison Square Garden. He left the WWF for a little while to join other organizations then returned to the WWF, wrestling from 1983-1987, and a brief return in 1988, as the legendary Iron Sheik. He would continue making special appearances for the WWF and other organizations throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Hossein Khoshow’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt