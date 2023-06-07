Mike Batayeh “Breaking Bad’ Actor Dies at 52- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, known for his role as laundromat manager Dennis Markowski, passed away June 1, 2023. Batayeh died from a heart attack in his sleep at his Michigan home.

He was 52.

In addition to his three-episode appearances on BREAKING BAD (2008-2013), the Detroit native’s filmography includes EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND (1996-2005), BOY MEETS WORLD (1993-2000), SOMETHING SO RIGHT (1996-1998), JAG (1995-2005), THE SHIELD (2002-2008), THE BERNIE MAC SHOW (2001), CSI: MIAMI (2002-2012), IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA (2005-), MARCO POLO (2014-2016), and BATTLE CREEK (2015).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mike Batayeh’s family during their time of grief.

