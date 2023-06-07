A Breakdown Of Trump’s Federal Indictment, Part 1







By Nikki Slusher

The indictment filed by the Justice Department regarding the classified documents has been released, and it really does give a grim picture as to what Donald Trump was doing with the classified documents he withheld from the National Archives after leaving office. I’ll be posting a full breakdown of the indictment’s highlights, but before I do I want to give you all a clear idea of the charges Trump is facing.

The former president is facing 37 federal counts, respectively listed below.

● Counts 1-31: Willful Retention of National Defense Information

● Count 32: Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

● Count 33: Withholding a Document or Record

● Count 34: Corruptly Concealing a Document or Record

● Count 35: Concealing a Document in a Federal Investigation

● Count 36: Scheme to Conceal

● Count 37: False Statements and Representations

These do not include the 34 counts he’s currently facing in New York, or the potential indictments to come in the Jan. 6th and Georgia cases. Since he’s already facing 71 indictments for two cases, my guess is he’s on his way to triple digits soon.

If you’re interested in the specifics of the court filing, check out part two of my review. Let’s just say it’s going to be very hard for him to get out of this one.

