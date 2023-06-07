A Breakdown of Trump’s Federal Indictment, Part 2







By Nikki Slusher

After work I decided to read through the full 49 page indictment on the classified documents case so you don’t have to. I would like to share with you all the biggest red flags within it. Without further ado, please see the top highlights of United States of America v. Donald J. Trump, Waltine Nauta.

Kicking off the introduction strongly, the Justice Department gave more specifics into what the documents exactly were. “The classified documents TRUMP stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United

States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack. The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”

To simply put this — Trump had the top secrets of our and allies militaries, nuclear weapons and locations, intelligence community informants and their locations, and all our vulnerabilities if we were to be attacked by an enemy. This is a bad sign for only being two pages in. But it got worse.

Right after meeting a writer, publisher, and his two staffers “Trump stated, ‘Look what I found, this was [the Senior Military Official’s] plan of attack, read it and just show…it’s interesting.” During the audio recording of the interview, Trump makes a number of damning comments. Most notably is when he says the documents are “highly confidential” and “this is secret information.”

Yet the best part is when Trump states to the staffer, “See as president I could have declassified it.” He follows up with, “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.” Right there shows beyond reasonable doubt Trump’s culpability in this case.

Next up on the list is how special counsel Jack Smith was able to directly link Trump as the one directing the documents be taken and hidden. Basically he’s blown a hole through any defense of “Trump didn’t know they were taken.” Per the court records, after Trump gave false statements regarding the documents location “as Trump knew, because Trump had directed that boxes be removed from the Storage Room before Trump Attorney 1 (TA1)” conducted the search.

Waltine Nauta, Trump’s valet, played an important role in actively aiding Trump’s concealment and deception over the documents. Both Trump and Nauta allegedly tried persuading TA1 to hide and conceal documents, and when TA1 refused the pair tried hiding the documents from TA1 so they wouldn’t be seen during the search. I’m pretty sure this in reference to the search that his former lawyer Alina Habba is in trouble for certifying.

Lastly, “Trump and Nauta hid, concealed, and covered up from the FBI Trump’s continued possession of the documents” at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Between Nauta’s text messages, the pictures of the documents at his resort, and the audio recording of him discussing war plans on the golf course, it’s a pretty rock solid case. What a wonderful early birthday gift for the former Cheeto-in-Chief.

