Tragedy Befalls Actor Treat Williams Star of “Everwood”: Dead at 71 – Entertainment News

Veteran film, TV and stage actor Treat Williams died June 12, in Vermont following a motorcycle accident when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle. He was 71.

Williams made his film debut in the 1975 thriller DEADLY HERO. The following year he played a supporting role in THE RITZ (1976). In 1979 he gained national attention when he starred in the musical film HAIR (1979), based on the 1967 Broadway musical. He earned a Golde Globe nomination for his performance. Williams has gone on to appear in over 100 films and TV series including 1941 (1979), A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (1984), ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984), FLASHPOINT (1984), MULHOLLAND FALLS (1996), THE DEVIL’S OWN (1997), DEEP RISING (1998), THE DEEP END OF THE OCEAN (1999), HOLLYWOOD ENDING (2002), MISS CONGENIALITY 2: ARMED & FABULOUS (2005), EVERWOOD (2002-2006), BROTHERS & SISTERS (2006-2011), SAFE HARBOR (2009), LEVERAGE (2008-2012), WHITE COLLAR (2009-2014), HAWAII FIVE-O (2010-2020), CHICAGO FIRE (2012-), CHESAPEAKE SHORES (2016-2022) and BLUE BLOODS (2010-).

As a stage actor, Williams appeared in productions of “Grease”, “The Pirates of Penzance”, “Love Letters” and “Captains Courageous, the Musical”, among others.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Treat Williams’s family during their time of grief.

