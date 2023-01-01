The Story Of… Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Antwerp Zoo

Antwerp Zoo in Belgium is one of the oldest zoos in Europe. Its doors opened in 1843. It is 11 hectares big and houses 531 species with a total of 6636 animals. At Zoo Antwerp, they strive to create environments that closely resemble the natural habitats of their animals. The 1920 Summer Olympics were held in Belgium and Antwerp Zoo hosted the boxing and wrestling competitions due to the lack of other available venues in the city. As you walk through the entrance of Zoo Antwerp, you’ll see a beautiful garden with well-manicured lawns and flower beds. The historic buildings and the iconic entrance gate add to the charming ambiance. As you move forward, you will come across a variety of animals from different parts of the world. So go check out Antwerp Zoo when you get the chance! You won’t regret it.

KB: Tell me about the history of Antwerp Zoo.

The RZSA (Royal Zoological Society of Antwerp) was established in 1843 as an association and has four brands under its wing: Antwerp Zoo, Planckendael Zoo and the Queen Elisabeth Concert Hall. In addition, the RZSA manages De Zegge nature reserve in Geel. With more than 2 million visitors a year, the RZSA is one of the biggest actors amongst Belgium’s tourist attractions; it also plays a leading role on the world stage in terms of scientific research and conservation. Concerning the history of Antwerp Zoo, I will be taking you back to 1841. To the home of Jan Frans Loos, an alderman born and bred in Antwerp, to be precise. You can feel the excitement thrumming in the air! Loos, who would later become Mayor of Antwerp, had called an informal meeting at his home with a special goal: to convince investors to found the very first zoological garden in Belgium. Tales of exotic animals speak vividly to the imagination of the listeners, who are hanging onto every word he says, in rapt attention. On 19 July 1841, they finally reach a decision and establish a ‘Preliminary Committee’. Together, they put up a capital investment of 45,000 Belgian francs – all set to write history.

However, building a full-scale zoological garden in the middle of Antwerp was a preposterous idea in the mid-19th century. There was simply no room left within the city walls. The members of the Committee, who had no intention whatsoever of relinquishing their dreams, found exactly what they wanted near Antwerp’s East Railway Station, where some farmland was for sale. And so a plot of land measuring 1.59 hectares, on which farmers had formerly grown their fruit and vegetables, became Antwerp Zoo. The Preliminary Committee also decided that Jacques Kets, a famous zoologist and botanist, would be the perfect first director of Antwerp Zoo. Kets was renowned for the ‘curiosity cabinet’ he kept at his home in Antwerp’s Kloosterstraat. People could actually buy tickets to gape at the marvels of science and nature on display there. As a fervent collector of taxidermy animals and other natural history objects, Kets was only too happy to show them off.

He was immediately interested in the job, on one condition: the zoo would be required to house a natural history museum where his collection would be on display. So said, so done. The museum was one of the first buildings to be erected in the zoo. On the ground floor, visitors could admire a collection of felines and bears, while the first floor was dedicated to the passionate zoologist’s collection of rare objects. On 21 July 1843, the first visitors set foot in the brand-new zoo.

KB: How big is the zoo right now?

Antwerp Zoo is approximately 11 hectares (so 110.000 m²) in size.

KB: How many different animals does the zoo have?

Birds: 126 species – 761 animals

Mammals: 63 species – 225 animals

Reptiles: 70 species – 275 animals

Amphibians: 11 species – 163 animals

Fish: 261 species – 5212 animals

A total of 531 species and 6636 animals

KB: You try to create the natural habitat for the animals at your zoo. How do you do that?

At Antwerp Zoo, we strive to create environments that closely resemble the natural habitats of our animals. This not only promotes their welfare, but also offers our visitors a unique experience. To achieve this, we place great importance on minimizing artificial barriers in the construction of our enclosures, allowing our animals to enjoy greater freedom and natural movement. For example, our rhinoceros and buffalo can roam freely in large, open enclosures filled with greenery, enabling them to feel more at home and behave more naturally. We have also employed a welfare scientist who continuously monitors the well-being of our animals and proposes adjustments if necessary. Additionally, we provide our animals with enrichment activities, such as toys, shelters, and challenges, which allow them to display their natural behavior and instincts. All of these measures work together to ensure that our animals live in a natural and comfortable environment, which is essential for their physical and mental well-being.

KB: During the 1920 Olympics the Zoo hosted boxing and wrestling. Tell me more about this.

Yes, during the 1920 Summer Olympics held in Belgium, the Antwerp Zoo hosted the boxing and wrestling competitions due to the lack of other available venues in the city. They were held in a specially constructed stadium within the zoo’s biggest hall, which was able to accommodate up to 12,000 spectators and featured a boxing ring, multiple wrestling mats, locker rooms and other facilities for the athletes. The boxing competition at the Antwerp Zoo was the first Olympic boxing tournament to include weight classes, and it featured 8 weight categories. The wrestling also included Greco-Roman wrestling, being introduced as an Olympic sport for the first time. The boxing and wrestling events at the Antwerp Zoo were well received by both athletes and spectators, and they helped to showcase the zoo’s facilities and support the city’s efforts to host the Olympics. Today, the zoo continues to host a variety of events and activities throughout the year, including educational programs, conservation initiatives, and cultural events, but no boxing and wrestling games.

KB: What is Vriesland?

Vriesland is the name of one of the animal enclosures at Antwerp Zoo, which opened in 1997. It is home to, among others, seals, king penguins, and Gentoo penguins. They have a water habitat where visitors can observe them from below the surface, as well as a beach and rock formations. Here, you can observe the penguins waddling on land, sliding down icebergs, and swimming gracefully in the water.

KB: Tell me how the zoo has encouraged wildlife preservation.

Antwerp Zoo is the proud keeper of the international studbook for the bonobo, the cinereous vulture, the Congo peafowl and golden-headed lion tamarin. We meticulously record all data about okapis in European zoos in this studbook. This information is thoroughly analyzed by us, as the coordinator of the breeding program. We decide which zoos will be permitted to acquire an okapi, which okapis are permitted to breed, and to which zoos the young will then be sent in order to produce new couples for breeding. Our desire to safeguard the well-being of the okapi in its natural habitat also extends to the future. This is why the Antwerp Zoo Foundation runs a program in Buta, where the very first okapi was discovered. With their feet in the mud and in close collaboration with the local population, our team in Buta does everything they can to safeguard the original habitat of the okapi.

Rather than isolating the animals, they set to work shoulder to shoulder to create a more habitable environment for both the animals and the local population. One of the things they do is distribute seeds to encourage agricultural projects, and enhance the profitability of economic activities to preclude the necessity for deforestation or hunting okapis. Antwerp Zoo Foundation also does conservation work in Lomako, in Congo, to preserve the bonobos. The Antwerp Zoo Foundation team in Camp Iyema keeps a close eye on the bonobo population in the territory. They take stock of the bonobo families and observe them in order to recognize the relationships within the group and identify newcomers. In conjunction with the indigenous population, AZF explores the possibility of developing non-invasive commercial activities that are in harmony with the bonobos and their forest.

The foundation aims to: allocate agricultural forestland for the production of coffee, cocoa, and rubber; encourage private entrepreneurship with non-invasive activities such as the catching and/or production and subsequent sale of caterpillars, honey, or fish; facilitate small-scale bonobo tourism. Thirdly, the nature reserve De Zegge is a vulnerable paradise for rare species of flora and fauna and one of the very few places in Belgium to contain a unique marsh habitat with peatlands. A bog like this is so important because it retains carbon, thus serving as a beacon in the battle against global warming. RSZA also supports numerous other initiatives for the conservation and stimulation of biodiversity worldwide (including species as penguins, zebras, koalas, etc.

KB: If I walked inside the zoo. What do I see? Walk me through it.

As you walk through the entrance of Zoo Antwerp, you’ll see a beautiful garden with well-manicured lawns and flower beds. The historic buildings and the iconic entrance gate add to the charming ambiance. As you move forward, you will come across a variety of animals from different parts of the world. You will see a Butterfly Garden and a Small Monkey House at the start. Nearby, you’ll find the koalas but also parrots, macaws, and other colorful birds. Moving on you will see okapis and penguins. If you keep walking, you’ll come to the monkey and primate section, where you can observe the playful chimpanzees and the gorillas lounging in their habitats. You will also see buffalos, vultures and storks in a wide and beautiful aviary. Passing the Egyptian Temple with giraffes, elephants and zebras, you will find hippos and rhinoceros. Further ahead, you will find the big cats (lions) and the reptile house. It is home to various species of snakes, lizards, and crocodiles, while the aquarium has a range of fish and marine animals. Finally, you will reach Vriesland, the animal enclosure that houses seals, king penguins, and Gentoo penguins. There is also an historical bird building and many more species to discover. Throughout the zoo, you’ll also find cafes and restaurants where you can take a break and grab a bite to eat.

KB: I read there are also music concerts held in the zoo?

On 21 July 1843, the first visitors set foot in the brand-new zoo … to the accompaniment of a festive orchestra. As a matter of fact, there has always been music at the zoo. Open-air concerts were given here from the very beginning, and the kiosk became a popular place to listen to some music before, during or after your visit to the zoo. Almost two centuries later, music and the zoo are still inextricably linked. In 1897, the zoo was given a world-class concert hall with the construction of a Festive Auditorium. In the course of time, this gave way to the Queen Elisabeth Concert Hall, a grandiose center for concerts and conferences and on 25 November 2016, Queen Mathilde inaugurated the new building, whose high-tech innovations would ring in a new era for the Elisabeth Center Antwerp. We have already received great artists like Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Jacques Brel, Herman van Veen, Brian Wilson, Bryan Ferry, Nick Cave, Helmut Lotti, Rob de Nijs, Kraftwerk, Hooverphonic, etc. in this special hall.

KB: Why should people visit Antwerp Zoo?

Antwerp Zoo is one of the oldest and most popular zoos in Europe, and there are several reasons why people should visit it. Firstly, the zoo is home to over 6.000 animals and 530 species from around the world, including elephants, giraffes, okapis, gorillas, lions, and many more. Visitors can see these animals up close and learn about their behaviors, habitats, and conservation efforts through various educational information. Secondly, Antwerp Zoo is not only a place for entertainment and education, but it is also a scientific institution that focuses on animal welfare, research, and conservation. The zoo collaborates with various conservation organizations to protect endangered species, support breeding programs, and restore natural habitats.

Thirdly, the zoo has a rich history and architecture that dates back to 1843. Visitors can explore the historical buildings, gardens, and sculptures that reflect the zoo’s past and cultural heritage. Lastly, Antwerp Zoo is conveniently located in the heart of Antwerp city, making it easily accessible by public transport or on foot. The zoo is open all year round, and there are various events and activities that cater to different age groups and interests. Overall, Antwerp Zoo is a must-visit attraction that offers a unique and memorable experience for animal lovers, families, and anyone who is interested in nature and conservation.

