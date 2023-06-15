Oscar Winning Actress Glenda Jackson Dies at 87- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress Glenda Jackson, a two-time Oscar winner passed away June 15, 2023 at her home in Blackheath, London after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was 87.

Jackson’s acting career began in the 1950s doing stage work, and eventually made the transition to films and television. She made her film debut in a bit part in the drama THIS SPORTING LIFE (1963). Jackson received critical acclaim with her performance as Queen Elizabeth in the BBC series ELIZABETH R (1971), earning two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance. She also played Queen Elizabeth in the film MARY, QUEEN OF SCOTS (1971). She won her two Academy Awards in the leading actress category for the films WOMEN IN LOVE (1969) and A TOUCH OF CLASS (1973).

Her additional filmography includes MARY, QUEEN OF SCOTS (1971), HOUSE CALLS (1978), AMERICAN PLAYHOUSE (1982-1994), THE RAINBOW (1989), KING OF THE WORLD (1990), A MURDER OF QUALITY (1991), ELIZABETH IS MISSING (2019) and MOTHERING SUNDAY (2021).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Glenda Jackson’s family during their time of grief.

