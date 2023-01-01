The Growing Distance Between Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump







By Nikki Slusher

As each passing day comes and goes, former President Donald Trump’s problems continue to grow. This has led to the former guy being consumed with his grievances while driving away those once closest to him. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — two of his family members and former senior White House advisers — are not exempt from this.

Close insiders have spoken about how Trump still complains about the 2020 election being stolen, and the rest of the time he is consumed by his frustrations with his legal issues in New York, the DOJ headed classified documents case, and soon to be in Georgia. All this simultaneously as he attempts to return to national politics and to secure the Republican presidential nomination for 2024.

The former president still surrounds himself with those who remain loyal, but most notably missing are his daughter and son-in-law. The gap between the couple and daddy dearest grows each week according to multiple sources close to the family. Apparently Javanka has widened the space between them due to Trump’s inability to move on and stop harping over the past. Trump has also started questioning Kushner and the role he’s played in his presidential legacy.

Ivanka has reportedly struggled to find her place since her time at the White House. She’s had to walk the very thin line between embracing Trump and avoiding any entanglements that he caused with his election lies. Even amongst social circles it’s been rumored that she’s dropped the Trump name to be more accepted amongst the world she grew up in. The Kushner’s only visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago a few times before he left to spend the summer in Bedminister, New Jersey.

“They weren’t around for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago,” says one clubgoer and family friend, noting the Kushner family’s absence from the South Florida resort. Trump’s suspensions about Jared have also left an impact. Jared’s presence noticeably dwindled both physically and virtually from Trump’s circle. “He was kind of like a parent who sticks around less and less each morning while they’re transitioning their kid to daycare,” an insider noted.

Seems like the foundation in the Trump family is starting to crack. I’m sure we will see this trend stick while Trump’s legal woes continue to mount. Maybe Jared will spill some family secrets in his upcoming book. One can dream, right?

