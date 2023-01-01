Ringside Report Reviews Netflix’s The Little Mermaid – Entertainment News







By Janet Grace

Disney spared no expenses scouring the earth for the perfect Little Mermaid and I concur with everyone who has said that The Little Mermaid has completely won everyone over.

It definitely had much to do with the actor playing Ariel, Herself.

Halle Bailey IS Ariel.

If you were to compare scene by scene, line by line, the cartoon v. the live version, you’ll notice that she embodied the perfect rendition of a teenager who wants what she wants, loves what she loves, and there isn’t anyone, including Daddy, that will change her views. Speaking of, Javier Bardem was absolutely fabulous as King Triton. He didn’t have to say much too much. He played a grieving single father doing his best for everything and everyone under the sea.

Melissa McCarthy became Ursula to the 10th degree. In the same way that Angelina Jolie was perfect as Maleficent in how she embodied that role, so did Melissa McCarthy do with Ursula. She was spellbinding playing the jealous, vengeful sister of the ruler of the sea. She saw an amazing opportunity to hurt her brother by using his youngest daughter, Ariel.

I wish Ariel’s sisters would have had a bigger role. They were all so beautiful. Each one, a personification of the beauty of our many different heritages. Well done, Disney.

The story line follows the animated movie perfectly.

Alan Menken and Lin Manuel Miranda, did not disappoint with new compositions. You can hear Lin Manuel’s musical influence in the new music. One, in particular was reminiscent of his musical composition, “We don’t talk about Bruno”, from the animated movie: Encanto.

I cannot say enough good things about Alan given I have been a fan of his for decades. I was fortunate enough to hear his compositions for Pocahontas sung in a capella by the Miss Leah Menken, his sister, who sang for the actual demo. First of all, her voice was captivating. The entire family is uber talented, but the ability to describe emotions while playing said emotions melodically is one sorely lacking in today’s music and Alan breaths life into it all with the grace of an eagles flight. Perfection.

Prince Eric was perfect. His biracial adoptive parents were spectacular. I truly enjoyed the living colors representing all of our cultures, as above, so below.

Sébastien, Flounder and Skuttle came to life in a way that makes sense when you watch the out-takes, and interviews done by Awkwafina, Jacob and Daveed, the voices behind the familiarly camaraderie.

Swim, Don’t walk, to go see this beautiful readaptation of a film we all grew up with. I have to say, though, I would not allow my 4 year old granddaughter, or any young tot to watch it, as some scenes may be too frightening for wee ones.

I give this film an 9.5 out of 10. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 67%. IMDb gave it a 7

You know the famous story as penned by non other than Hans Christian Anderson. Watch it again as directed by Rob Marshall, and be filled with the beauty that exists under the sea.

Director: Rob Marshall

Writers: Hans Christian Anderson; David Magee and many more.

Cast: Halle Bailey as Ariel

Jonah Hauer-King as Eric

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Noma Dumezweni as The Queen

Art Malik as Sir Grimsby

Daveed Diggs as Sébastien

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Awkafina as Skuttle

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt