Actor Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85 – Entertainment News

Veteran stage, TV and film actor Paxton Whitehead, known for his role in the film BACK TO SCHOOL (1986), passed away June 16, 2023 at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia from complications from a fall. He was 85.

Paxton Whitehead was born Francis Edward Paxton Whitehead on October 17, 1937 in East Malling and Larkfield, Kent, England. He began his career performing in repertory theatre and was then signed to the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958. In 1962 he made his Broadway debut in “The Affair”. His additional stage productions include “Beyond the Fringe”, “The Apple Cart”, “The Philanderer”, “Heartbreak House” with Jessica Tandy, and “Camelot”, earning Drama Desk Award and Tony Award nominations.

Whitehead’s numerous film and TV appearances including MAGNUM, P.I. (1980-1988), HART TO HART (1979-1984), THE A-TEAM (1983-1987), JUMPIN’ JACK FLASH (1986), SILVER SPOONS (1982-1987), BABY BOOM (1987), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), LONDON SUITE (1996), CAROLINE IN THE CITY (1995-1999), 3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN (1996-2001), FRASIER (1993-2004), FRIENDS (1994-2004), MAD ABOUT YOU (1992-2019), KATE & LEOPOLD (2001), THE WEST WING (1999-2006), and THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (2011).

