The Story Of… Cliff’s Variety in San Francisco

Cliff’s Variety is a store in The Castro, San Francisco. It was founded in 1936 by retired school teacher Hilario DeBaca. A true variety of hardware, houseware, garden, paint, toys, stationary, gift, fabric, novelty, drag queen make-up and shoes and seasonal items are for sale. Harvey Milk was a frequent visitor as his camera shop was just down the street. Cliff’s variety was the first store to hire gay people. It is a unique shopping experience. They have everything you need and so many things you never knew you needed, so go check it out next time you are in San Francisco!

KB: When was Cliff’s Variety founded? Tell me the history.

Cliff’s was founded in 1936 by my Great-Great Grandfather, Hilario DeBaca. He was a retired school teacher who came out of retirement to start the store. Cliff’s started out as a used greeting cards and magazine shop. The store has grown and changed organically with the needs of the neighbourhood. Hilario’s son Ernie had a fix-it shop in the Tenderloin district. He was in a motorcycle accident that injured his leg. While he was recovering, he started fixing things for people in the back of his parent’s store. He would order in items that he needed to fix the things, that is how we started carrying hardware.

KB: Who came up with the name?

It was named Cliff’s after Hilario DeBaca’s youngest son who was a saxophone player. They had hoped by naming it after him, Cliff would someday take over the store and get a “real” job. Cliff never worked here.

KB: What do you sell in your store?

Everything! We are a true variety store. We have a full hardware store selection, along with houseware, garden, paint, toys, stationary, gift, fabric, novelty, drag queen make-up and shoes and seasonal items. We like to say “If we don’t have it, you don’t need it”

KB: What does The Castro mean to you? I love it.

The Castro is home to me. This is where I was born and raised. The Castro is a community. It is a place where people come to mourn, to protest and to celebrate.

KB: Tell me the children’s Halloween costume contest. It is a tradition.

Children’s Halloween originated with my Great Grandfather Ernie. He would bring in a stage truck and host a costume contest and pie eating contest. There was a paper Mache Dinosaur that he made named Stanislaus that someone would wear and lead the children in a parade around the neighborhood. He did this every year until 1980. That year someone smashed a pie in his face and he determined that it was no longer about the children. He passed away the following year. After that the sisters of Perpetual Indulgence took over the children’s Halloween programming, we would sponsor it with prizes. Shortly before the pandemic that faded away. In more recent years the Castro Merchants have been hosting the children’s Halloween celebration, we also sponsor that with prizes.

KB: Did Harvey Milk ever come into your store? His camera store was just down the street.

Yes, Harvey Milk was very close with my parents, Martha and Ernie Asten. In fact, he is the only political candidate that Cliff has ever endorsed.

KB: Your store was the first to hire openly gay workers?

Yes, people are human, it was never a factor.

KB: I step inside your store. What do I see? Walk me through it.

As you come through the main door of the store you are greeted with a variety of Pride flags hanging from the ceiling and our toy department directly to your right. Our building was the Original Castro Theatre. When you look up you will see that the ceilings are arched skylights 20 feet high. Along the walls we have merchandise to the ceilings using old library style ladders for our staff to access it all.

KB: Why should people visit Cliff’s Variety?

Cliff’s is a unique shopping experience. We have everything you need and so many things you never knew you needed. It will remind you of a lot of places you have been, but nothing is quite like it.

