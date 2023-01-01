“Gym” Jordan Could Face Charges In OSU Lawsuit







By Nikki Slusher

On Monday the Supreme Court ruled that the sexual abuse lawsuit brought by 230 former Ohio State University athletes against their coach will be able to proceed. The decision allows the former students to sue the university for its failure to protect them from Coach Richard Strauss, a sexual predator who spent years abusing his team. SCOTUS ruling upholds the decision of an appeals court in September 2022.

Coach Strauss was credibly accused of assaulting hundreds of male students from the 1970s to 1990s using the excuse of giving the young men medical examinations. It was also determined in the 2022 ruling that many of the men who were assaulted weren’t aware they had been until others came forward in 2018. Coach Strauss committed suicide in 2005. Strauss was the subject of an independent investigation that ultimately concluded the OSU coaches and athletic administrators “knew for two decades that Strauss was molesting male athletes and other students but failed to sound the alarm or stop him,” per the Washington Press.

That means Rep. Jim “Gym” Jordan (R-OH), one of those former coaches aforementioned, is now able to be sued by the former students. While Jordan has gerrymandered his way into a career in the House without ever passing a bill, he may not be able to get out of hiding sexual abuse of young male athletes. Mark Coleman, a UFC wrestler, shared phone calls where Jordan begged a rape victim to not testify against him.

Yet Jordan still sits as the chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Seems like time is ticking for Gym though. If George Clooney could wrap up that HBO docuseries on this, that would be super helpful too!

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt