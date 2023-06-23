“Apocalypse Now” Actor Frederic Forrest Dead at 86 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Frederic Forrest, who was known for his standout performances in the films APOCALYPSE NOW (1979) and THE ROSE (1979), passed away June 23, 2023, at his home in Santa Monica after a long illness. He was 86.

Forrest’s THE ROSE co-star Bette Midler took to social media to pay tribute to the Academy Award nominated actor, saying he was “a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

Forrest made his film debut in the 1972 film WHEN THE LEGENDS DIE. From there he went on to build a remarkable body of work in both film and television. His filmography includes DARK SHADOWS (1966-1971), THE CONVERSATION (1974), ONE FROM THE HEART (1981), WHO WILL LOVE MY CHILDREN? (1983), VALLEY GIRL (1983), 21 JUMP STREET (1987-1991), LITTLE GIRL LOST (1988), GOTHAM (1988), LONESOME DOVE (1989), THE TWO JAKES (1990), THE YOUNG RIDERS (1989-1992), FALLING DOWN (1993), CHASERS (1994), LASSIE (1994), DOUBLE JEOPARDY (1996), THE BRAVE (1997), ONE OF OUR OWN (1997), MURPHY BROWN (1988-2018), and ALL THE KING’S MEN (2006).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Frederic Forrest’s family during their time of grief.

