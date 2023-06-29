Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Dies at 89 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Acclaimed actor Alan Arkin, known for his Oscar-winning role in LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (2006) passed away June 29, 2023, at his home in Carlsbad, California. While no exact cause was given, Arkin was known to have a history of heart problems. He was 89. Arkin was the father to three sons, including actor Adam Arkin.

Arkin led a very prolific career in all areas of the entertainment industry including acting, directing and screenwriting. He began his acting career on the Broadway stage starring in the 1963 play Enter Laughing, for which he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He directed Neil Simon’s play The Sunshine Boys, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Director.

Arkin, a veteran character actor, has one of the most recognizable faces in the film and television industry, and chances are he has popped up in one or more of your favorite films. Arkin co-stars in one of my favorites- EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1994), starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. Arkin plays Bill Boggs, the father to Ryder’s character, Kim. Arkin’s additional filmography includes WAIT UNTIL DARK (1967), INSPECTOR CLOUSEAU (1968), CATCH 22 (1970), FREEBIE AND THE BEAN (1974), THE IN-LAWS (1979), THE LAST UNICORN (1982), THE ROCKETEER (1991), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (1992), INDIAN SUMMER (1993), NORTH (1994), GATTACA (1997), SLUMS OF BEVERLY HILLS (1998), AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS (2001), THE SANTA CLAUSE 3: THE ESCAPE CLAUSE (2006), RENDITION (2007), SUNSHINE CLEANING (2008), MARLEY & ME (2008), THE CHANGE-UP (2011), THE MUPPETS (2011), ARGO (2012), DUMBO (2019) and THE KOMINSKY METHOD (2018-2021).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Alan Arkin’s family during their time of grief.

