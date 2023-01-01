Rudy Giuliani Comes To Proffer With Special Counsel Jack Smith







By Nikki Slusher

Here we go folks – based on some new reporting it’s looking like some things are really about to happen. Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s former lawyers and closest allies, sat with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors for hours to give an interview. This meeting, also known as a proffer session, is often the last step before an individual is indicted or enters into a guilty plea and cooperation agreement. In this case that person is Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani is well aware that he is about to be indicted in Georgia as well as federally. His law license has already been suspended, and is very likely facing permanent disbarment. Giuliani literally has one option left – to cooperate with investigators and prosecution of Trump with hopes of receiving as little prosecution of his own.

While reports have yet to indicate the specifics of Giuliani’s voluntary meeting, proffer sessions do not happen out of the blue. A proffer means that the ongoing process is nearing culmination, and when the target is realizing they would not win at trial this is the time that they make a deal. The deal is determined by the significance of the information provided; therefore, the more powerful the testimony is, the better the plea deal.

Once counsel decides that the information offered is valuable and they will have an effective witness, the attorneys for the defendant and the prosecution will arrange an “attorney’s proffer.” This is where the lawyer will provide a general outline of what their client can give over in exchange for. The meetings will continue until both sides can come to an agreement for the lesser target (in this case that’s Giuliani). A formal deal won’t be reached until the information is deemed factual and useful in the prosecution’s investigation of other targets.

As this is one of the final steps leading up to that point, Giuliani seems to have taken a giant leap towards saving his own ass. Giuliani once held the status as a successful prosecutor and was nicknamed “America’s mayor” after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But after he spearheaded the years-long 2020 election fraud efforts for Trump, it seems like those days of bliss are long forgotten.

I’m sure Donald Trump is throwing ketchup at the walls over this news. Hold on tight to your popcorn. Accountability is just right around the corner. Maybe Justice is finally peeking out over the horizon with karma following closely.

