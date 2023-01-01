The Story Of… IHLIA LGBTI Heritage in Amsterdam







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

IHLIA is the heritage organization with a socially relevant and indispensable collection. It has the largest gay and lesbian collection in Europe, with more than 172,000 titles. It has 1,415 meters of cupboard shelves that hold around 26,000 books, 4,900 magazines/journals, 8,000 videos and DVDs with movies, documentaries, TV series and commercials, 7,000 posters and 13,000 theses, brochures, academic papers and memos.

The Pink Cabinet contains books and films about LGBTI subjects. IHLIA began this project together with the Amsterdam Public Library (OBA Oosterdok), because ‘pink’ books and films – if they were already available – they were often difficult to find or simply not visible. The first Pink Cabinet now has a place on the IHLIA Plaza in the OBA but ultimately, they would like to see this special cabinet in as many public libraries as possible in the Netherlands.

KB: How was the IHLIA LGBT Heritage founded?

It was founded in 1978 by students and other people of Amsterdam University.

KB: Tell me about what is in the archives?

The archives consist of two parts: organization and people. The total collection of the IHLIA is much more: we have a library with books and reports (lots of scientific literature but also biographies), magazines, folders, brochures, posters, clippings, videos, audio, photos and objects including textiles.

KB: Why is it important to store LGBTQ information today?

Other archives and libraries did not have an adequate collection in this field so it was not traceable and therefore invincible. We need it to research our history so we won’t forget and can learn from it. If you don’t save anything you cannot refer to anything.

KB: How many titles and publications are in your archive and what are they?

As of 2022, our database has 200,000 titles:

29,260 Books

15,200 Grey literature

8,735 Videos/DVDs

18,440 Digital Library

3,100 Audio

5,300 Periodicals

8,630 Posters

14,670 Photos

53 Clippings

2,640 Objects/Textile

357 Archives

20 Pamphlets/Flyers

410 Postcards

The books, Grey Literature and Periodicals are together with the library. The total amount that is digitalized is 56,215 and consists of objects, video, audio, posters, photos and the digital library.

KB: Tell me about the Mosse Lectures.

Not much to tell. The Moose Foundation used to have an annual reading in co-operation with us.

KB: Are you associated with Pride Amsterdam?

Not directly. Sometimes we work together.

KB: If you could say something to all those people who still oppose gays, lesbians, trans, bisexuals and queers, what would you say?

Accept that heterosexuality is also a part of sexual diversities. We all are a pallet of different genders and sexual orientations and should not be on opposite sides.

