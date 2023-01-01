Trump Aide Who Saw Classified Docs Runs Chinese Lobbying Firm







By Nikki Slusher

Turns out Donald Trump doesn’t actually surround himself with the best people like he claims. One of the top campaign advisers for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run who saw the classified documents works as a lobbyist for a firm that handles Chinese entities. This potentially poses a threat to national security, and the firm has aided Beijing in committing human rights abuses.

Susie Wiles is the staffer who multiple outlets have reported this news about. Wiles currently works on Trump’s 2024 campaign and is co-chair of Mercury Public Affairs (MPA). The company has cashed in millions over the last few years from Chinese companies, including Yealink, Hikvision, and Alibaba. Ms. Wiles is a GOP campaign veteran who worked on campaigns like Ron DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial run in Florida. She’s also one of the individuals who’ve been identified as having been present when Donald Trump revealed sensitive, top classified documents per ABC News.

It’s reported that Wiles visited Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club in August or September 2021 as “a PAC representative” according to the special counsel’s indictment. There she was allegedly shown a classified map of a foreign nation by the former president. Trump said to the person “he should not be showing the map” and “to not get too close,” prosecutors say.

If confirmed to be true, Wiles’ role as a top placed adviser in the Trump campaign and her firm’s lobbying for “potential hostile entities” could really complicate matters. The NY Post did search Wiles through the Justice Department’s foreign agent registry search which indicated she did not directly represent these clients herself. But even Republicans see how this can really shake things up for Trump.

Per The Post’s reporting, “Susie could put Trump away for years in just one minute of testimony to Jack Smith,” a rival GOP operative told The Post. “She’s got Trump by the balls, which means she can name her price for her loyalty and Trump can’t say no.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, issued a statement that failed to address Wiles’ lobbying work. “Jack Smith and the Special Counsel’s investigation is openly engaging in outright election interference and meddling by attacking one of the leaders of President Trump’s re-election…President Trump has consistently been in full compliance with the Presidential Records Act, which is the only law that applies to Presidents and their records.”

Wiles has not responded about the situation at this time. My best piece of advice to her is to jump ship before sinking with the rest of them.

