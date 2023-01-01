Arizona GOP Is Nearing Bankruptcy







By Nikki Slusher

We will soon have another name to add to the list of everything Trump touches either dies or goes bankrupt. The Arizona Republican Party is nearing bankruptcy according to multiple reports. It seems as though his big lie about having the election stolen from him is starting to have financial consequences for his loyal supporters.

Four years ago the Arizona GOP had over $770,000, now it has around $50,000. The vast dwindling of the state party’s savings is largely due to the expenses they’ve incurred for Trump’s attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. As Jon Gabriel, a political writer whose opinion piece can be read in the AZ Central, said that the Arizona GOP is “hanging on to one-vote majorities in the state House and Senate,” they will inevitably “have trouble in 2024 if they don’t get their finances in order.”

Gabriel emphasized how the party’s wasteful spending means it will be difficult for them to pay rent, payroll and campaign operations in a crucial year like 2024. The cobwebs in the bank vault aren’t as important as all the money wasted. The party blew $300,000 on ‘legal consulting,’ much of which focused on overturning Trump’s 2020 defeat. All they have to show for it are a Democratic governor and U.S. Senate delegation,” he said.

Furthermore recent data shows that independents are only 10,000 registered voters away from taking over the Arizona GOP’s top place as the state’s largest party. “This is what happens when you lose interest in winning elections,” Gabriel tweeted with a follow up statement.

I have to tell you this couldn’t have happened to a nicer group of people. You’d think after seeing what Trump has done to everyone else who stuck by his side that they’d start to realize he’s using them. It’s the epitome of play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt