Proud “White Nationalist” Senator Tommy Tuberville F*cks Over the Military







By Nikki Slusher

For the first time in 164 years the Marine Corps is without a confirmed leader. Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville (AL) has blocked nearly 265 military confirmations in a protest against the Pentagon’s stance on abortion. In doing so Tuberville has left the country’s most elite military units without a leader.

Sounds like a great American patriot to me, right? This is the guy who couldn’t name the three branches of the U.S. government who is now refusing to confirm all promotions to top military posts. Tuberville plans to continue his blockade until the Pentagon agrees to get rid of its policy to offer leave and travel funds to soldiers seeking reproductive healthcare, including abortion.

The commandant of the Marine Corps retired on Monday. General David Berger’s post will now be left without a congressionally approved replacement unless Tuberville decides to drop the charade. The last time the Marine Corps was left without a leader was in 1859 when the commandant died unexpectedly.

General Eric Smith will become acting commandant until proceedings resume for confirmations in the Senate. At his retirement ceremony, General Berger said, “We need the Senate to do their job so that we can have a sitting commandant.” Considering almost half of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are going to be retiring in the next couple of months, this is going to be a real problem for our nation’s security and the military’s readiness.

Tuberville’s decision to be a wanker to our military has also caused other members of the Republican Party to criticize the senator. “I don’t support putting a hold on military nominations,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (KY) said about Tuberville’s hold ups in May. Others feel he is risking our military which is only going to harm us.

Democrats have shared their frustrations over Tuberville’s ridiculous stunt. Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA) said his actions are “unprecedented in its scale and scope.” “This indefinite hold harms America’s national security and hinders the Pentagon’s normal operations,” wrote Warren. “The longer that this hold persists, the greater the risk the US military runs in every theater, every domain and every Service.”

Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon, told The Associated Press that as many as 650 military positions could be left unconfirmed by the end of 2023. Even the Secretary of Defense expressed concern about the possible impact this could have on the military’s preparedness ability.

“Smooth and timely transitions of confirmed leadership are central to the defense of the United States and to the full strength of the most powerful fighting force in history,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told attendees at Berger’s retirement ceremony. “Stable and orderly leadership transitions are also vital to maintaining our unmatched network of allies and partners. And they’re crucial for our military readiness.”

The days of McConnell being able to control his party are long gone. Tuberville is near impossible to negotiate with so this will be interesting to see how it ends. It seems like it’s time to look at changing the rules for Senate confirmations or we are going to continue being held hostage by Christo-fascist nationalists.

